Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wavelength music toronto

Toronto music festival teaming up with indie label for underground concert

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After the huge success of the Wavelength Winter Festival that spread melodic magic across the city during the first weekend of March, Wavelength Music is coming back with an epic underground concert.

In collaboration with Toronto-based indie label Hand Drawn Dracula, the all-ages show will transform St. Anne's Lower Hall (651 Dufferin St) into an "immersive subterranean community space" accompanied by innovative indie acts from Toronto and Ottawa.

The show kicks off at 9 p.m. with a set by Neurotypes, an Ottawa-based band with dreamy, nostalgic new wave sound. 

Following that, at 10 p.m. Hand Drawn Dracula-signed Dermabrasion, whose sound Wavelength describes as "doomy industrial post-punk" takes the stage, before headliner, Breeze — who are also signed to HDD — at 11 p.m.

Tickets for the event are already on sale through Wavelength's website, and are going for $22 each. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Wavelength is a Toronto-based non-profit created by and for indie musicians that supports local artists by putting on concerts, festivals and other events across the city, yearround.

Lead photo by

@natneurotypes
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto music festival teaming up with indie label for underground concert

10 must-see concerts at Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre this summer

Toronto drum squad famous for bringing the party to street festivals turns 25

Budweiser Stage opens this spring in Toronto and here are the concerts announced so far

A Barbie movie concert is coming to Toronto this summer

There's going to be a free 10-day music festival in Toronto this summer

Huge throwback hip hop festival is taking over a Toronto park this summer

Huge music festival is happening in Toronto to mark International Women's Month