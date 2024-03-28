Toronto music festival teaming up with indie label for underground concert

After the huge success of the Wavelength Winter Festival that spread melodic magic across the city during the first weekend of March, Wavelength Music is coming back with an epic underground concert.

In collaboration with Toronto-based indie label Hand Drawn Dracula, the all-ages show will transform St. Anne's Lower Hall (651 Dufferin St) into an "immersive subterranean community space" accompanied by innovative indie acts from Toronto and Ottawa.

The show kicks off at 9 p.m. with a set by Neurotypes, an Ottawa-based band with dreamy, nostalgic new wave sound.

Following that, at 10 p.m. Hand Drawn Dracula-signed Dermabrasion, whose sound Wavelength describes as "doomy industrial post-punk" takes the stage, before headliner, Breeze — who are also signed to HDD — at 11 p.m.

Tickets for the event are already on sale through Wavelength's website, and are going for $22 each. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Wavelength is a Toronto-based non-profit created by and for indie musicians that supports local artists by putting on concerts, festivals and other events across the city, yearround.