There's a big music festival next month spanning the east and west sides of Toronto

There's a big music festival coming to Toronto next month that will take over venues all across downtown, from east to west.

Back for their 24th year, the Wavelength Winter Music Festival is gearing up for another huge weekend celebrating local music in some of the city's favourite venues.

Founded on the mission of "championing diverse, emerging artists while animating new and innovative music spaces across the city," according to organizers, this year's festival is centred around the theme "East to West," bringing live music to some less-serviced neighbourhoods in the city.

The festival kicks off on Feb. 29 at Hugh's Room Live on Broadview, then moving to Hart House Music Room at U of T on March 1 and wraps up at St. Anne's Parish Hall on Dundas West, giving music lovers all across the city the chance to get in on the tunes.

Some of the Toronto performers in attendance include Georgia Harmer, Dijahsb, Beams and Kali Horse, to name only a few.

Wavelength, the organization behind the festival, is a non-profit arts platform that supports emerging artists by curating concerts and festivals across the city.

Tickets and passes for the festival are on sale now, but some events will have free admission.