Toronto is getting a winter music festival spanning 3 different locations

A music festival by a 23-year-old arts organization in Toronto is happening in-person for the first time next month.

In the past three years, because lockdowns, Wavelength Winter Festival had been livestreamed for free on YouTube. This March 2023, they're finally coming to IRL at three different venues in the city.

From March 9 to 11, nine diverse acts will play at Dovercourt House, 805 Dovercourt Rd. — with opening by Canadian indie music legend Julie Doiron.

Later in the month, two more special shows are taking place: Do Make Say Think appears on March 25 at The Danforth Music Hall, and Deerhoof will perform March 31 at TD Music Hall.

Here's a rundown of the full schedule.

March 9–11, 2023 @ 805 Dovercourt:

Thursday March 9

JULIE DOIRON (Sackville, NB // Canadian indie music legend, bilingual duets with Dany Placard)

EVAN REDSKY (Toronto // truth-telling singer-songwriter from Mississaugi First Nation)

LUNE TRÈS BELLE (Montreal // Francophone indie-folk lullabies via Boiled Records, feat. members of Bernice)

Friday March 10

JOE RAINEY (Minneapolis // Pitchfork-praised, Red Lake Ojibwe pow wow experimentalist)

SISTER RAY (Toronto // Métis indie-folk singer “examines trauma with unflinching honesty”)

EVE PARKER FINLEY (Montreal // ethereal, multi-instrumental stringscapes)

Saturday March 11: Constellation Records Celebration, Part I

JESSICA MOSS (Montreal // post-classical violin minimalism, A Silver Mt. Zion + Black Ox Orkestar co-founder)

KEE AVIL (Montreal // fractured post-punk folk + cracked electronics)

REBECCA FOON x LIGHT CONDUCTOR (Montreal // cello meets deep space analog synth + drone from members of Esmerine, The Besnard Lakes + Young Galaxy)

MARKUS FLOATS (Montreal // digital soundscapes with samples from the Black literary canon)

GLISSANDRO 70 – DJ set (Toronto // deep dance floor cuts from Sandro Perri + Craig Dunsmuir)

Winter Festival Special Events

Saturday March 25: Constellation Records Celebration, Part II at the Danforth Music Hall

DO MAKE SAY THINK (Toronto // cinematic post-rock pioneers + Juno winners’ first show in six years w/ visuals by Bryce Kushnier)

JASON SHARP (Montreal // heartbeat-driven bass sax + electronic atmospherics w/ visuals by Guillaume Vallée)

Friday March 31 at TD Music Hall