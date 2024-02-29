Huge music festival is happening in Toronto to mark International Women's Month

With International Women's Day just around the corner, and the entire month of March devoted to the cause, a music festival is coming to the city highlighting "fem, non binary, trans and 2spirit artists, musicians and industry professionals."

Back for its third explosive year, Bitchfest is running throughout the duration of March with a series of performances across different venues in the city.

The festival celebrates "female identifying, non-binary, trans, Queer, two spirited and gender non-conforming artists, business owners, promoters, sound engineers, bookers, managers, radio hosts, visual artists and fans within the Toronto Music Community," says organizer Ashley Cachia.

And, in honour of that, the self-desibed "DIY festival," doesn't just host performances — there will also be panels featuring experts and professionals in the local music scene and mixers to meet fellow rockers.

The music, though, is most deinititely the beating heart of the festival, with shows hosted at venues like Bovine Sex Club, Hard Luck and the Baby G, among many others, featuring packed lineups of badass local talent.

The festival runs March 1 through the 31, and you can both purchase individual tickets for shows and passes for the festival as a whole online now.