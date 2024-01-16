Sum 41's final show ever is happening in Toronto

If you're Still Waiting to see Sum 41 one last time, here's your Motivation: the Ajax-born rock group just announced that their final show ever will take place in Toronto.

Since 1996, Sum 41 have been arbiters of pop punk nostalgia — and it all started just an hour outside of Toronto when four students from Exeter High School played their first gig on the 41st day of their summer vacation.

There comes a time

When it all has to end



TOUR OF THE SETTING SUM

The Final World Tour



Get presale tickets today at 11 AM EST using password LANDMINES. General on sale begins Friday, January 19th @ 10 AM local time at https://t.co/z6kSTxgo1q.



*Toronto pre-sale is… pic.twitter.com/Db7aJW4DkF — Sum 41 (@Sum41) January 16, 2024

Now, almost 30 years since forming, the band has announced their final tour, Tour of the Setting Sum, followed by two final shows. Everything culminates at the Scotiabank Arena when they play their final show ever on Jan. 30, 2025.

The band announced their breakup last year, alongside the announcement of their upcoming final studio album Heaven :x: Hell, set for release on March 29. You can expect a set that's all killer and no filler, including some of their biggest hits and songs from the final album.

Tickets for all North American shows on the tour, including the Toronto finale, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, with Toronto presale happening on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

If this show doesn't sell out, We're All to Blame.