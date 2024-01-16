Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sum 41 toronto

Sum 41's final show ever is happening in Toronto

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you're Still Waiting to see Sum 41 one last time, here's your Motivation: the Ajax-born rock group just announced that their final show ever will take place in Toronto.

Since 1996, Sum 41 have been arbiters of pop punk nostalgia — and it all started just an hour outside of Toronto when four students from Exeter High School played their first gig on the 41st day of their summer vacation.

Now, almost 30 years since forming, the band has announced their final tour, Tour of the Setting Sum, followed by two final shows. Everything culminates at the Scotiabank Arena when they play their final show ever on Jan. 30, 2025.

The band announced their breakup last year, alongside the announcement of their upcoming final studio album Heaven :x: Hell, set for release on March 29. You can expect a set that's all killer and no filler, including some of their biggest hits and songs from the final album.

Tickets for all North American shows on the tour, including the Toronto finale, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, with Toronto presale happening on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

If this show doesn't sell out, We're All to Blame.

Lead photo by

Travis Sunn
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

People in Canada are hating on Toronto after Nicki Minaj adds second concert

Sum 41's final show ever is happening in Toronto

Madonna seemingly forgot what city she was in during Toronto show

You can attend a Taylor Swift candlelight concert in Toronto this winter

There's an 80s music festival coming to Toronto and the lineup is radical to the max

Toronto fans lined up for hours in snow and bitter cold for Travis Scott show

10 music festivals coming to Toronto in 2024

25 can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto in 2024