Fans devastated after SZA cancels Toronto concert again after postponing last minute

After postponing her concert at the eleventh hour in October, American R&B singer-songwriter SZA has officially cancelled her highly-anticipated Toronto show, which has gone without a rescheduled date for over two months.

On Friday morning, fans of the Kill Bill singer received a devastating email from Ticketmaster notifying them that the event was officially cancelled, with a refund due to be issued to affected customers within the next 30 days.

@sza do you have beef with Toronto?? This is starting to feel personal 😭😭😭💔 https://t.co/mcAGpNCFzJ — 777 .♡. (@MissLee__) December 8, 2023

Toronto was the only planned Canadian stop on the singer's second leg of the S.O.S. North American Tour, prompting fans from all over the country to fly in for a seat at the coveted show.

However, just moments before the originally-scheduled concert on Oct. 4 was set to begin, Scotiabank Arena released a statement informing fans that it was postponed due to illness.

@sza cancelling Toronto again…girlllllll you better COUNT YOUR DAYS — BumpaBambiii✨ (@itsssMK_) December 8, 2023

Fans were encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date which, at the time, was set to be "announced shortly." Despite this, fans still hadn't been updated about when the rescheduled concert was going to take place two months later.

sza really cancelled on us again.. why does Toronto have such bad luck when it comes to concerts — trouble 👑 (@dxnuxoxx) December 8, 2023

In a since-deleted reel on her Instagram before the concert, the "I Hate U" singer revealed that she sounded "terrible" during sound check and apologized to her Toronto fans for cancelling the show.

"I only want to give you guys 100 per cent, that's what you deserve and I won't give you any less than that. I promise you, I will come back Toronto and make it up," the artist said.

Nah @sza @Ticketmaster you got me fucked up fr.



Toronto always gets the short end of the stick. We got fucked in October like an hour before the show. You said you’d reschedule and you lied. Drake himself said he would open for the rescheduled date.



Now we get nothing. pic.twitter.com/CZde4kxRLh — your mother (@user37203720) December 8, 2023

"I wanted to push through very much. I tried, I came. I love you, I'm really sorry."

@sza GIRL TF U MEAN U CANCELLING THE TORONTO SHOW U LITERALLY PROMISED US A FUCKING SHOW WTF. #sostourtoronto — m the fan Account (@mtthelatino) December 8, 2023

At the time of publication, SZA has not released a statement regarding the cancellation of her Toronto show.