Bad Bunny will be making his only Canadian tour stop in Toronto in 2024

It's official — Bad Bunny will be bringing his Most Wanted Tour to Toronto in 2024, making it the only Canadian stop on the highly-anticipated tour.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer will be hitting the road again and taking the stage for 47 shows as part of his massive 31-city North American arena tour, which kicks off on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City.

The "King of Latin Trap" will perform his latest hits off his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," in Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Orlando before touching down in Toronto on April 4 at Scotiabank Arena.

The three-time Grammy Award winner took a break from touring last year and skipped out on Toronto during his fourth concert tour, making March 2022 the last time fans in the city got to witness the talents of the 29-year-old artist live.

Fans of the "Dákiti" rapper are being asked to register for tickets ahead of time to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show.

Fans can register for the show until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that'll grant them access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.