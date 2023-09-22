S Club is coming to Toronto on their Good Times Tour as '90s revival persists

With '90s dance parties now all the rage, NSYNC debuting on Hot Ones, Modrobes potentially making a comeback, and Nelly, Aqua, Creed, Blink-182 and others playing shows again, you may be asking what year we're in (or, rather, "what's my age again?").

For those eager to deny the harsh realities of 2023 and return to a simpler time when Pop Up Video reigned, and skirts were revoltingly worn over pants — another '00s style that is having a renaissance, by the way — it's been a great few months.

Yet another hit band from our youth is about to make it even better with their unexpected but perhaps inevitable return.

S Club, formerly known as S Club 7 (RIP Paul), has announced a new world tour called the Good Times Tour, which promises to let us wax nostalgic about better days this fall.

It's the first time the group will be bringing its party (to which no other party can compare, as we all know) to North America after a quick jaunt around the U.K. and Ireland.

After 15 shows across the pond, including three in London, the singers will be heading to the U.S., starting with a show in San Francisco on November 5. The final show, and only Canadian date, will be at Toronto's Meridian Hall on November 16.

For whatever reason, the concert's promotion has been fairly low-key, and there are still tons of tickets available starting at $74 plus taxes and fees.

Though they may be quite a lot older than we remember, Rachel, Jon, Tina, Jo and Bradley will surely be singing and dancing their hearts out to S Club Party, Bring It All Back and more 20+-year-old hits, making a must-see event for any diehard fans.