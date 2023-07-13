Toronto is getting a 90s party that'll inspire some serious nostalgia

The Beaches Jazz Festival is back in Toronto this summer, and this year, they're offering something a little different: an all-90s party.

Hosted by Master T, the event's all about celebrating the good ol' days, which means you can expect to hear tunes from all your faves, like the Backstreet Boys, Biggie Smalls, Brandy, and others.

Though it's not the first time the city's played host to a 90s dance party, it's the first year you'll get to jam out to one at the Beaches Jazz Festival — and it's all free.

"For the past 8 years, we've also been producing Groovin' in the Park during the last weekend of the Jazz Festival," explains Claire Chilelli, one of the festival's co-organizers.

"This has been a wildly popular event, so adding this 90s night feels like the perfect addition."

The event's a collab between Starting from Scratch Entertainment, Get On Up Toronto, and Renaissance, who have been hosting 90s dance parties around the city for years.

Taking place on July 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the free event will be taking over the main stage at Woodbine Park.

And if the 90s wasn't your favourite decade, you'll also be able to catch a Beatles tribute band, as well as the best of Motown, on July 21, plus a slew of other jazz artists performing throughout the month.