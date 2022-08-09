Music
K-pop phenom BLACKPINK coming to Ontario this fall but Toronto fans are not impressed

K-pop group BLACKPINK is officially coming to Canada, which made fans super excited, until they saw that the group is stopping in Hamilton, not Toronto.

Fans seem to be confused and upset with this news as Hamilton is not necessarily a major international city.

Some are even shocked that it's not in the GTA.

One fan even asked why it was Hamilton when there are other major cities in Canada.

Others didn't even realize Blackpink was coming to Canada when they didn't see Toronto on the list of dates.

Another was in shocked that there was only one Canadian city for the entire world tour.

A fan questioned why their management team keeps sending them to the port city.

Another joked about how the K-pop industry even found out about the Hammer.

Some fans are even shocked that they'll have to travel outside of the GTA to see the K-pop group.

One fan didn't even realize that the only Canadian date was in Hamilton, saying that no one would go to the city for a fun time.

Others are rallying together saying that the tour date should be changed to Toronto.

Someone even joked saying that BLACKPINK might be fans of Hamilton's football team.

This isn't the first time the group has snubbed Toronto. The band also went to Hamilton back in 2019.

Regardless of where the show is set to be, I'm sure tickets to the concert will be sold out like last time so if you're a fan, be quick to grab yours when they go on sale. 

BLACKPINK is set to stop in Hamilton from November 6 through November 7. 

