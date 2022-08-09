K-pop phenom BLACKPINK coming to Ontario this fall but Toronto fans are not impressed

K-pop group BLACKPINK is officially coming to Canada, which made fans super excited, until they saw that the group is stopping in Hamilton, not Toronto.

Fans seem to be confused and upset with this news as Hamilton is not necessarily a major international city.

who tf told blackpink it would be a good idea to go to hamilton and not toronto istg — Joey (@thirst_tweeter) August 9, 2022

Some are even shocked that it's not in the GTA.

Black pink is going to Hamilton … — lindsay (@namsjoonn) August 8, 2022

One fan even asked why it was Hamilton when there are other major cities in Canada.

Hamilton? Really? What about Edmonton? Toronto? Vancouver??? And by the way, ONE CANADIAN DATE??? — Snoogy Snoogans (@devil332patriot) August 9, 2022

Others didn't even realize Blackpink was coming to Canada when they didn't see Toronto on the list of dates.

Not me and @king_bibble taking 10 mins to realize black pink was coming to Hamilton after not seeing Toronto on the list 🤡🤣 — Arson🔥| ⟭⟬⁷ (@Chunsa_seoul) August 8, 2022

Another was in shocked that there was only one Canadian city for the entire world tour.

Korea’s most famous girl group is Blackpink. And for their world tour the only 🇨🇦 city is… Hamilton?! HAMILTON?! https://t.co/X1lvn6EnVN — Anna Anthro (@AnnaAnthro) August 9, 2022

A fan questioned why their management team keeps sending them to the port city.

why do they keep sending blackpink to hamilton um — sam (@S0Sdpr) August 9, 2022

Another joked about how the K-pop industry even found out about the Hammer.

why are blackpink going to hamilton too how did the kpop industry even FIND hamilton 😭 — mars ✨ (@elisenchanted) August 8, 2022

Some fans are even shocked that they'll have to travel outside of the GTA to see the K-pop group.

icb I have to travel to Hamilton again to see blackpink live 🥲 — 👾 (@freeblackpink) August 9, 2022

One fan didn't even realize that the only Canadian date was in Hamilton, saying that no one would go to the city for a fun time.

wait wtf i just did a double take and realized the hamilton stop on the blackpink tour is hamilton canada 😭 that’s crazy cuz never in my life has anyone wanted to go to hamilton to have a good time 💀 — ^~^ (@papitropica) August 9, 2022

Others are rallying together saying that the tour date should be changed to Toronto.

Replace Hamilton by toronto and blackpink would have the best tour ever — Anne (@glowmingi) August 8, 2022

Someone even joked saying that BLACKPINK might be fans of Hamilton's football team.

Maybe Blackpink are big Hamilton Tiger Cats fans 🤔 — イブニング息子。'22 (@EveningMusuko) August 8, 2022

This isn't the first time the group has snubbed Toronto. The band also went to Hamilton back in 2019.

Regardless of where the show is set to be, I'm sure tickets to the concert will be sold out like last time so if you're a fan, be quick to grab yours when they go on sale.

BLACKPINK is set to stop in Hamilton from November 6 through November 7.