People are angry that Blackpink is performing in Hamilton and not Toronto

Toronto K-pop fans are suffering an identity crisis following a devastating announcement: Blackpink is choosing to perform in Hamilton instead of the 6ix.

The four-member Korean girl group announced all the stops in their North American tour last night. Shockingly, they're only performing in six cities—and Toronto isn't one of them.

Girl...BLACKPINK ARE GOING TO HAMILTON AND NOT TORONTO FOR THEIR FUCKING TOUR??? — Jaehyun bring me your toes NEOW! (@chokebeom) February 12, 2019

Instead the mega-stars are choosing to Whistle their way to Hamilton's First Ontario Centre on April 27, 2019.

honestly I was planning to go to a blackpink show if they came to Toronto but now seeing that they arent coming I’m not going to fucking Hamilton for them to perform NINE SONGS — Jaehyun bring me your toes NEOW! (@chokebeom) February 12, 2019

What Toronto Blinks have done to deserve this royal snubbing is a mystery.

It's crazy that blackpink is coming to Hamilton. Why can't they just come to Toronto!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!? — kp (@javiertheuber) February 12, 2019

I mean, the Scotiabank concert arena holds 800 more seats than First Ontario Centre's measly 19,000-person capacity.

Blackpink is going to Hamilton like BTS did, instead of Toronto........ pic.twitter.com/aMctlFoLD2 — Aidan 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@ai__dj) February 12, 2019

This is actually the second time a world-famous K-pop group has breezed over Toronto and headed southwest for Hamilton instead.

do koreans just refuse to acknowledge toronto why r blackpink performing in hamiltom — little bitch (@qnjoon) February 12, 2019

BTS—arguably K-pop's most famous boy band—opted to perform in the same arena in September for their tour's only Canadian stop.

Blackpink really is coming to my area and not making me have to travel to Toronto. They really care for me pic.twitter.com/VbVGcJ3d4I — Drea (@gagagames12) February 12, 2019

Meanwhile Hamilton Blinks are singing Boombayah at the announcement: is Hamilton becoming the new K-pop capital of Canada?

GRRRRR BLACKPINK IS RLY oNly GOING TO THE US and TORONTO LIKE GRRRR okAY can they please announce some surprise dates in van like I just want to bop my ass out to dududududu live at least once okAY I JUST WANT TO SHOUT BLACKPINK IS IN MY FUCKIN AREA ONCE grrrr — jisungs nightmare (@funkynctzen) February 12, 2019

Looks like Toronto fans will have to make the hour-long drive over to The Hammer if they want to see the girls Ddu-Du Du around the stage.