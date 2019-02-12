Music
People are angry that Blackpink is performing in Hamilton and not Toronto

Toronto K-pop fans are suffering an identity crisis following a devastating announcement: Blackpink is choosing to perform in Hamilton instead of the 6ix. 

The four-member Korean girl group announced all the stops in their North American tour last night. Shockingly, they're only performing in six cities—and Toronto isn't one of them.

Instead the mega-stars are choosing to Whistle their way to Hamilton's First Ontario Centre on April 27, 2019. 

What Toronto Blinks have done to deserve this royal snubbing is a mystery. 

I mean, the Scotiabank concert arena holds 800 more seats than First Ontario Centre's measly 19,000-person capacity. 

This is actually the second time a world-famous K-pop group has breezed over Toronto and headed southwest for Hamilton instead. 

BTS—arguably K-pop's most famous boy band—opted to perform in the same arena in September for their tour's only Canadian stop.

Meanwhile Hamilton Blinks are singing Boombayah at the announcement: is Hamilton becoming the new K-pop capital of Canada? 

Looks like Toronto fans will have to make the hour-long drive over to The Hammer if they want to see the girls Ddu-Du Du around the stage.

Lead photo by

BLACKPINK

