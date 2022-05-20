Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 minutes ago
harrys house pop up toronto

Fans are lined up down the block for Harry Styles pop up in Toronto

Harry Styles' highly anticipated album Harry's House has officially dropped and to celebrate the British singer-songwriter is opening nine pop up shops worldwide selling exclusive merch, with one opening in Toronto.

Fans in the city were ecstatic when news broke that Toronto would be getting a Harry’s House Pop-Up, with dedicated fans saying that they’ll be lining up early for the chance to get some merch.

The pop up shop opened its doors to the general public this afternoon but fans were already lined down the block hours before it opens.

Eager fans started lining up earlier this morning to make sure they would be one of the first to be able to get their hands on the new merch.

The line was seen wrapping around the block.

It’s been estimated that there are more than 500 fans waiting in line to enter the pop up.

With some fans complaining how ridiculously long the line is.

Although most are eager to check out the pop-up on the day Styles dropped his album, some are questioning why they’re lining up for the store when it’s open all weekend.

If you’re a fan of Harry Styles and want to grab some exclusive album merch, make sure to stop by the Harry’s House Pop-Up located at 501 Queen Street West. The pop-up is open from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday through Sunday.

Be prepared to wait for a long period of time if you want to visit the pop-up store.

Styles will also be converting the Scotiabank Arena into Harry’s House on August 15 and 16.

Lead photo by

@kissherdontell

