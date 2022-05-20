Fans are lined up down the block for Harry Styles pop up in Toronto

Harry Styles' highly anticipated album Harry's House has officially dropped and to celebrate the British singer-songwriter is opening nine pop up shops worldwide selling exclusive merch, with one opening in Toronto.

Fans in the city were ecstatic when news broke that Toronto would be getting a Harry’s House Pop-Up, with dedicated fans saying that they’ll be lining up early for the chance to get some merch.

The pop up shop opened its doors to the general public this afternoon but fans were already lined down the block hours before it opens.

The line for the Harry Styles pop-up in Toronto has fans lined down the block and it isn't even open yet 😲 - 📹 ginaisgolden https://t.co/wvJk8RtBK1 #Toronto #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/DKuSvd4dru — blogTO (@blogTO) May 20, 2022

Eager fans started lining up earlier this morning to make sure they would be one of the first to be able to get their hands on the new merch.

In line for the Harry Styles Toronto Pop-Up Store and people have asked us at least 10 times already if we are lining up for the dispensary to get weed. 😂 #HarrysHouse #HSIQ pic.twitter.com/54qsdf9duC — Alex Maciel (@AlexMacielMusic) May 20, 2022

The line was seen wrapping around the block.

line wraps around the block! pic.twitter.com/DobqJJiTaS — lynn 🧸 24 (@kissherdontell) May 20, 2022

It’s been estimated that there are more than 500 fans waiting in line to enter the pop up.

The line is HUGE. Easily 500-700 people. #HarrysHouse pop up in Toronto — kris🍑fan account (@NICKISPINKDOJA) May 20, 2022

With some fans complaining how ridiculously long the line is.

in line for the harry’s house pop up shop in toronto and the line is insane 😭😭 — nadia (@LlGHTSUPJM) May 20, 2022

Although most are eager to check out the pop-up on the day Styles dropped his album, some are questioning why they’re lining up for the store when it’s open all weekend.

Why there is such a long line for the Harry House pop up at Toronto lmao ? when it open in 5 hours ? I mean, guys that's just a shop he's not gonna show up 😅 Also they have merch to sell for all over this week end, it's not gonna be sold out the first day 😅😅 — Ines🧣 (@Iness_ss_) May 20, 2022

If you’re a fan of Harry Styles and want to grab some exclusive album merch, make sure to stop by the Harry’s House Pop-Up located at 501 Queen Street West. The pop-up is open from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday through Sunday.

Be prepared to wait for a long period of time if you want to visit the pop-up store.

Styles will also be converting the Scotiabank Arena into Harry’s House on August 15 and 16.