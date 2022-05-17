Music
Mira Miller
Posted 5 minutes ago
harry styles toronto

Toronto is getting a Harry Styles pop-up and it's one of the only cities worldwide

Mira Miller
Posted 5 minutes ago
Harry Styles' much-anticipated new album is officially set to drop on May 20, and nine pop-up shops selling merch in celebration of the release will be operating this weekend — including one in Toronto.

Toronto is the only Canadian city lucky enough to get to host a Harry's House Pop-Up, and it shares the honour with Los Angeles, New York City, London, Dallas, Chicago, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

The Harry's House Pop-Up will open its doors at 501 Queen St. West at 4 p.m. on Friday, or 3 p.m. for those with an American Express card, and fans willing to wait in what is sure to be a lengthy line will be able to purchase exclusive merch, limited edition orange vinyl, a Harry's House zine, specialty city box sets and more. 

While Harry's House merch is also available online, many of the items are already sold out, suggesting inventory will likely go quickly this weekend. 

The pop-up will be open to shoppers from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday,  11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Styles will also be bringing his tour to Scotiabank Arena on August 15.

