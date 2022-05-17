Toronto is getting a Harry Styles pop-up and it's one of the only cities worldwide

Harry Styles' much-anticipated new album is officially set to drop on May 20, and nine pop-up shops selling merch in celebration of the release will be operating this weekend — including one in Toronto.

Toronto is the only Canadian city lucky enough to get to host a Harry's House Pop-Up, and it shares the honour with Los Angeles, New York City, London, Dallas, Chicago, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

The Harry's House Pop-Up will open its doors at 501 Queen St. West at 4 p.m. on Friday, or 3 p.m. for those with an American Express card, and fans willing to wait in what is sure to be a lengthy line will be able to purchase exclusive merch, limited edition orange vinyl, a Harry's House zine, specialty city box sets and more.

Harry’s House Blue Box Set including a T-Shirt, Sticker Pack and either a CD or Cassette are now available for Pre-Order in the Official Online Store.https://t.co/gY0iqJU0mA pic.twitter.com/XycqXIwi6O — HSHQ (@HSHQ) May 6, 2022

While Harry's House merch is also available online, many of the items are already sold out, suggesting inventory will likely go quickly this weekend.

The pop-up will be open to shoppers from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Styles will also be bringing his tour to Scotiabank Arena on August 15.