Drake spent NYE partying on a yacht in St. Barts with Jake Paul and Leonardo DiCaprio

While many Toronto residents spent New Year's Eve at home on the couch in sweatpants thanks to the raging fifth wave of the pandemic, the city's resident rapper reportedly spent the holiday partying abroad like it was 2019.

According to Page Six, Drake was on the ritzy island of St. Barts (Saint Barthélemy) when 2022 began, celebrating with a group of A-list celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Dua Lipa, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The bash was reportedly hosted by club king Richie Akiva, billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli and Darren Dzienciol, and it began with a dinner at Akiva's before moving to Bertarelli's $150 million, 315-foot yacht.

Rapper Meek Mill also reportedly performed, and stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Scott Disick and Dixie D'Amelio were also said to be in attendance.

All in all, Page Six reports that roughly 500 partiers attended the New Year's celebration, which is a far cry from the number of people allowed to attend social gatherings here in Ontario.

According to TMZ, Drake was spotted at the Gustaf III Airport in the village of St. Jean the day after partying the night away.

There's no word on whether he flew home to his Bridle Path mansion in Toronto or to one of his other houses in the U.S., but one thing is for sure: Drake had a way better NYE than you did.