Beloved concert venue that shut down in Toronto is reopening after huge renovation

Toronto's historic Mod Club will soon be reopening as the Axis Club, and will be throwing a two-day festival to celebrate its rebranded return.

The all-ages festival will be taking place September 9 and 10, giving attendees a first look at the venue's new production and hybrid set-up, designed for livestreaming concerts via multiple 4k cameras.

Tickets for the event will be going on sale July 30.

With the venue's capacity set at only 618 people, tickets are expected to sell quickly for both nights.

Further programming following the opening weekend festival has already begun, with the Axis Club website already showing weekly concerts beginning in September and running into the new year.

Both all ages shows and 19+ events will be held at the newly renovated venue, showing that there will be something for everyone once Axis opens its doors to the public.

The venue has yet to leak any photos of what the new interior will look like.

At nearly 100 years old, the historic building at 722 College Street that Axis Club calls home has been an iconic part of Toronto's music scene for nearly a century.

When the Mod Club announced last year it was shutting down for good, the prevailing thought was that Toronto had lost another live music venue to condos.

Now, it seems there's life in the old Mod Club building yet. It will be exciting to discover what this next chapter brings.