The Mod Club is reopening in Toronto under a new name

The Mod Club is reopening under a new name in Toronto after sadly closing down in November.

The Little Italy venue was known for hosting all kinds of live shows and bands, and now it looks like it's becoming something called The Axis Club according to show listings.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Indie dance-pop producer @iamroosevelt__ just gave us a carefree new album earlier this year, and he's following it up with a fall tour that brings him to The Axis Club (formerly The Mod Club) on Dec 3rd.

On sale: Fri June 25 | 10am

RSVP: https://t.co/99qn9CE415 pic.twitter.com/kwcrIDJz4i — Embrace Presents (@EmbracePresents) June 23, 2021

Ticketmaster lists events starting up at the 722 College venue as early as Oct. 6 with Shallou. Marie Davidson and L'oeil Nu are playing Oct. 15, The Record Company Oct. 19, Crown Lands Dec. 1 and Roosevelt Dec. 3.

There's more programming listed for the club up until May 2022.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @julian_lage will be at The Axis Club (formerly @modclubtheatre) on October 9th! The jazz guitarist will be touring in support of his upcoming solo album 'Squint'. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am. https://t.co/I9jHs8udgo — Collective Concerts (@COLLECTIVECON) May 17, 2021

Collective Concerts also has a listing for Julian Lage playing there on Oct. 9.