Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
axis club toronto

The Mod Club is reopening in Toronto under a new name

Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Mod Club is reopening under a new name in Toronto after sadly closing down in November.

The Little Italy venue was known for hosting all kinds of live shows and bands, and now it looks like it's becoming something called The Axis Club according to show listings.

Ticketmaster lists events starting up at the 722 College venue as early as Oct. 6 with Shallou. Marie Davidson and L'oeil Nu are playing Oct. 15, The Record Company Oct. 19, Crown Lands Dec. 1 and Roosevelt Dec. 3.

There's more programming listed for the club up until May 2022.

Collective Concerts also has a listing for Julian Lage playing there on Oct. 9. 

Lead photo by

The Come Up Show

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The Mod Club is reopening in Toronto under a new name

Toronto's newest radio station is hidden inside a shipping container

Win a Beaches Jazz Festival season pass

Toronto shops slammed with orders after record store day lands on reopening weekend

Massey Hall announces its re-opening after 3 years and here are what the first shows will be

The history of the most spectacular theatre Toronto probably ever had

Toronto just approved outdoor live music this summer but only in certain neighbourhoods

MuchMusic is relaunching as a TikTok channel