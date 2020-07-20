Drake just gave scented candles to all of the Toronto Raptors

Drake really is the type of guy who'd send scented candles to his friends in their hotel rooms, just because.

Several members of the 2019 NBA Championship-winning Toronto Raptors shared photos this weekend of gifts from the team's global brand ambassador, all of them personalized and adorned with sweet messages.

Pascal "Spicy P" Siakam shared a photo on Instagram of two candles from Drizzy, one labelled "Muskoka" and the other "Sweeter Tings."

Terence Davis did the same, writing in his Instagram Stories post that the custom candle was "just what [he] needed to feel at home" inside the NBA bubble at Disney World.

Chris Boucher also got a "Sweeter Tings" candle featuring his nickname, Slim Duck, in gold handwriting, as well as a candle called "Carby Musk."

drake & ovo sent room candles to each of the @raptors 🕯🕯 @drake pic.twitter.com/CYzkTNepYM — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 20, 2020

Drake gifted "Carby Musk" candles to Norm Powell, Stanley Johnson and Kyle Lowry, similarly, though their secondary candles varied (Lowry's, for instance, read "Good Thoughts.")

Fred VanVleet got a "Willamsburg Sleepover" candle addressed to "TWIN," based on his perceived resemblance to the Toronto-born rap superstar, as well as a "Muskoka" candle in Drake's traditional black-and-gold OVO colours.

If I understand this correctly, Drake made candles for all the Raptors players in the bubble? What a sweet guy. pic.twitter.com/xBIA98V657 — rone’s gamblin corner (@_rone) July 20, 2020

Many of the ballers took to IG to express their gratitude for the gifts, which were also sent to DJ Khaled, Kehlani, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, among other celebrities.

While adorable and delightfully illustrative of long-running jokes about Drake being the softest rapper alive, the candle stunt is more than a nice gesture — it's marketing.

Drake out here selling candles like he’s Jan from The Office — 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) July 16, 2020

The Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur teased his own line of either candles or fragrance via Instagram Stories in June by sharing photos of four candles with the caption "@betterworldfragrancehouse Available soon cc:@ovoniko."

Fans were already chomping at the bit to get their hands on one of Drake's rumoured candles, no matter the cost, and are over the moon to be seeing more of them via the Toronto Raptors. Either that, or they're happy for the joke fodder.

I can totally picture Drake picking candle scents for each Toronto Raptor to match their essence pic.twitter.com/98qG40Ehpu — saturn girl (@mushrooomomma) July 20, 2020

"I mean, honestly, if we are buying candles from any man...Drake's opinion would be the one I trust the most," commented one Twitter user.

"I want a Drake candle, sh*t probably have you crying in Marvin's room claiming other people's children," joked another.

Its pretty on brand lol — p p p (@pavlevuj) July 20, 2020

Whatever the case for sending candles to the Raps, you can bet this won't be the only thing Drake does to insert himself into the NBA when play resumes (without fans) on July 30.

He may not be able to join his friends inside their NBA bubble at Disney World, but he can, at the very least, ensure that their hotel rooms smell beautiful.