The Raptors have transformed their NBA bubble hotel floor into a little Toronto

Less than a week after rolling into the NBA's Orlando "bubble" on custom-designed Black Lives Matter buses, the Toronto Raptors are once again turning heads with their unique team style.

The raps are making themselves at home in Florida, it would appear — near literally.

Videos posted to Snapchat on Wednesday night by shooting guard Terence Davis show the team has decked out the entire floor of their Disney hotel in Toronto-themed gear, complete with a giant mural of the city's iconic skyline.

Banners bearing the Raptors claw logo and "WE THE NORTH" slogan hang from nearly every door, while black and red murals hang at the end of every hallway.

The team won't be playing any home games for the rest of this season due to COVID-19 and the need for all players to stay contained at Disney World (seriously), but it's nice to know that Toronto is represented in Orlando some way.

The Raptors are reportedly staying in the ritzy, 545-room Grand Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs along with the Bucks, Lakers, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz and Heat... though not on the same floors, clearly.