Toronto Raptors release broadcast schedule for restart of NBA season

The Raptors' broadcast schedule is officially out, meaning fans can finally count down the days until they get to see their favourite NBA team kill it on the court once again.

The schedule, released by the organization Monday, indicates that Sportsnet and TSN will each carry four "seeding" games, the first of which is set to take place on August 1 against the LA Lakers.

This game, along with the August 3 game against Miami, August 5 against Orlando and August 10 against Milwaukee, will air on Sportsnet.

The other four games set to air on TSN will be on August 7 against Boston, August 9 against Memphis, August 12 against Philadelphia and August 14 against Denver.

"Veteran play-by-play voice Matt Devlin will call all the action. Jack 'The Coach' Armstrong will lend his expertise as the analyst on TSN telecasts with former NBA first-round draft pick Leo Rautins handling colour commentary on Sportsnet," notes a Toronto Raptors press release.

"Sportsnet 590 The FAN, 680 News and TSN 1050 Toronto will be the radio home for Raptors broadcasts. Eric Smith will handle the play-by-play role for games on Sportsnet 590 The FAN and 680 News with Paul Jones serving as the analyst. For games on TSN 1050 Toronto, Jones will serve as the play-by-play voice with Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties."

Ahead of the first "seeding" game, the Raptors will also participate in three inter-squad scrimmages in preparation for the restart of the season.

The first of these scrimmages will take place on July 24 against Houston and will air on TSN, the second is set for July 26 against Portland and will air on Sportsnet, and the third will also air on TSN on July 28 when the team plays Portland.

The Toronto Raptors have been in the NBA's Orlando "bubble" for more than a week now along with the rest of the remaining NBA teams, and they'll stay in Florida for the rest of the season in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Back in June, the NBA and the NBPA confirmed an agreement on health and safety protocols that would govern the resumption of the season.

"The rigorous program, which addresses risks related to COVID-19 and focuses on the well-being of players, coaches, officials and staff, was developed in consultation with public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government officials," notes a release from June 26.

At the time, the Raptors also announced that the NBA and Disney had reached an agreement to make the Arena, the HP Field House and Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex the venues for all games for the remainder of the season, with no fans in attendance.

So while fans won't likely be able to watch the Raptors play in person at Scotiabank Arena for quite some time, at least the games will be broadcast live for the world to see.