Drake finally beats Madonna for the most Top 10 Billboard hits in history

We knew it was coming, it was only a matter of time: Drake has at long last surpassed all other recording artists, living or dead, to boast the most Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Hits in history.

The news dropped this morning with the release of Billboard's latest chart, dated Aug. 1, 2020, featuring DJ Khaled's "Popstar" and "Greece."

The tracks, which appear in spots number three and eight on the Hot 100 respectively, both feature Drake.

This brings the artist and entrepreneur's grand total up to 40 from 38, where he has been tied with Madonna since May 16 after dropping "Pain 1993" with Playboi Carti.

.@Drake officially breaks the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Hot 100, as he tallies his 39th and 40th top 10s on the latest chart. https://t.co/fqGWBG6t4n pic.twitter.com/a7HcmDD1DB — billboard (@billboard) July 27, 2020

Drake made headlines similarly last summer when he beat The Beatles' record of 34 Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hits with his 35th hit, "Money in the Grave," though that was far from his first Billboard achievement.

Madonna still holds the mark for the most Hot 100 top 10s "in lead roles," according to Billboard, while Drake is listed as a "feature artist" on 25 of his 40 Top 10 tracks.

He still holds the record for the most-ever career Hot 100 entries, however, at 224, and the most ever top 40 hits at 113.

The Canadian teen actor-turned-international music mogul first hit the Hot 100's Top 10 in July of 2009 with the now-classic "Best I Ever Had."