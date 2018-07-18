Drake keeps shattering records putting him in reach of all-time greats

Drake’s upbeat banger Nice For What has enjoyed a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of eight weeks but now the rapper has dethroned himself from the top position with the viral-challenge driven In My Feelings.

The single shot up the charts this week from No. 6 to No. 1 while Drizzy is simultaneously holding two other spots in the top 10 with Nice For What and God’s Plan.

Just last week, Drake held seven of the top 10 spots breaking The Beatles’ record for most songs simultaneously in the top 10 that had been held since 1964. This isn’t the only record Drizzy has claimed for himself with Scorpion though.

In My Feelings marks Drake’s sixth ever number-one single, earning him the most chart-topping singles of any rapper followed by Eminem, Diddy and Ludacris who each hold five.

This achievement also places the rapper alongside Justin Bieber, Usher and The Beatles as the only musicians to replace themselves from the number one spot twice in their career.

Drake has landed three total number-one singles for Scorpion which hasn’t been done since Justin Bieber’s Purpose which sent Sorry, What Do You Mean? and Love Yourself to the top spot.

Beyond that, the 6ix God is the first artist to have three top singles within the same year since Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream in 2010.

Perry’s album is currently tied with Michael Jackson’s Bad for most number-one hits from an album but if Drake’s lucky streak continues he could easily tie that record, if not break it.

The rapper’s latest record has been a massive success so far, pulling in over 1 billion streams and breaking the record for most streams in its first week, crushing Apple Music’s single-day streaming record and selling 732,000 copies in the US to become the best-selling album so far in 2018.

Two of these three records were previously held by Drake’s More Life so it’s unlikely he will lose the spot to another artist any time soon.

While the rapper may be crushing records in his own genre, he’s got a long way to go before rising to the top of the entire music world.

The current record for most number one singles is held by The Beatles with a whopping 20 mega-hits, followed by Elvis Presley (18), Mariah Carey (18), Rihanna (14) and Michael Jackson (13).

To even crack the top 10 artists with the most number one singles, Drake needs to get another four chart-topping songs to outrank Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder who both hold 10.

In My Feelings has gifted Drake with his 40th total week at the top of the Hot 100, ranking him within the top ten of that record.

Currently, he’s seated behind Beyonce (42 weeks), Usher (47), Boyz II Men (50), The Beatles (59), Rihanna (60) and Mariah Carey (79).

We’re only halfway through the year and Scorpion has only been out for a few weeks so no one should be surprised if Drake climbs his way up towards claiming this record too.