Drake song In My Feelings inspires viral dance challenge

It's been a minute since the world has had a mega-viral dance challenge on its hands — you know, the kind that actually breaks out from YouTube to appear on morning TV news programs with incredulous old white people.

A 25-year-old American Instagram star who goes by Shiggy just remedied that situation in a major way with a boost from one of the songs on Drake's new double album, Scorpion.

The song in question, called "In My Feelings", made headlines on its own a few weeks back for sampling some audio from an iconic, Drake-centric episode of Donald Glover's Atlanta.

Drake himself also continues to be one of the most celebrated humans in existence.

This week alone, the Toronto-born rapper became the first-ever artist to surpass 1 billion streams in seven days, and then beat a 54-year-old record set by the Beatles for most simultaneous singles on the Billboard Top 10.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 9, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

The Drake halo effect is real and, which is to say that Shiggy made a brilliant move with his choice of music for the dance challenge.

Two different hashtags are associated with the craze: #DoTheShiggy and #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

A post shared by ROY PURDY (@roypurdy) on Jul 9, 2018 at 7:08pm PDT

The first has just under 27,000 submissions on Instagram currently, while the second has about 34,000. Both have taken off like wildfire across the web as famous friends and fans of Drake (like NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.) put their own twist on Shiggy's moves.

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

It's one of those internet trends like the mannequin challenge or planking (ugh, remember planking?) where people of all ages are stoked to get involved.

Cute little kids are doing the Shiggy...

A post shared by ♕ Pascal Udoye 🇳🇬 (@pboy_dgaf) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

Fashion dudes are doing the Shiggy...

A post shared by Shamz The Great (@shamybaddz) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:28am PDT

Soldiers (or people dressed like soldiers) are doing the Shiggy...

A post shared by Dance Videos | Chop Daily (@chopdaily) on Jul 10, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Birds are doing the Shiggy...

A post shared by ᏁᏗፚ ᎮᏂᎥᏝᏝᎥᏋ ᏋᏁᏖ🎙🎼🎥 (@naz.phillie.ent) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Dentists are doing the Shiggy (?)...

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Jul 10, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

Professional dancers are doing the Shiggy...

A post shared by Samuel Kyei (@hooliboy94) on Jul 5, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

People are jumping out of their cars to do the Shiggy.

A post shared by DaniLeigh🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on Jul 8, 2018 at 4:36pm PDT

It's fun for the whole family, and also these people!

A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on Jul 10, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

Keke, do you love me? Are you on Insta? Say you'll never ever leave...