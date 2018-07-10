Drake song In My Feelings inspires viral dance challenge
It's been a minute since the world has had a mega-viral dance challenge on its hands — you know, the kind that actually breaks out from YouTube to appear on morning TV news programs with incredulous old white people.
A 25-year-old American Instagram star who goes by Shiggy just remedied that situation in a major way with a boost from one of the songs on Drake's new double album, Scorpion.
The song in question, called "In My Feelings", made headlines on its own a few weeks back for sampling some audio from an iconic, Drake-centric episode of Donald Glover's Atlanta.
Drake himself also continues to be one of the most celebrated humans in existence.
This week alone, the Toronto-born rapper became the first-ever artist to surpass 1 billion streams in seven days, and then beat a 54-year-old record set by the Beatles for most simultaneous singles on the Billboard Top 10.
The Drake halo effect is real and, which is to say that Shiggy made a brilliant move with his choice of music for the dance challenge.
Two different hashtags are associated with the craze: #DoTheShiggy and #InMyFeelingsChallenge.
The first has just under 27,000 submissions on Instagram currently, while the second has about 34,000. Both have taken off like wildfire across the web as famous friends and fans of Drake (like NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.) put their own twist on Shiggy's moves.
It's one of those internet trends like the mannequin challenge or planking (ugh, remember planking?) where people of all ages are stoked to get involved.
Cute little kids are doing the Shiggy...
Fashion dudes are doing the Shiggy...
Soldiers (or people dressed like soldiers) are doing the Shiggy...
Birds are doing the Shiggy...
Dentists are doing the Shiggy (?)...
Professional dancers are doing the Shiggy...
People are jumping out of their cars to do the Shiggy.
It's fun for the whole family, and also these people!
Keke, do you love me? Are you on Insta? Say you'll never ever leave...
