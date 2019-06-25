Drake just passed The Beatles for second most top 10 singles in history

Drake never ceases to amaze us. His career seems to be on a never-ending climb, and it just keeps getting better.

After today's release of the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of June 29, Drake now sits above The Beatles for the second-most top 10 hits.

Previously tied with The Beatles for 34 hits, he now has 35 in the top 10 with his new song Money in the Grave, which sits at number seven this week.

Drake has more top 10s than the Beatles. I hate when ppl try to argue w me when I say he’s the biggest rapper alive — TRILLY (@YoungsTeflon) June 25, 2019

Madonna still leads with a whopping 38 top 10 hits on the Hot 100, but it wouldn't be surprising if Drake eventually comes for her crown too.

I said it before and I’ll say it again. I took the Beatles less than 5 years to do this and haven’t wrote a song since the 70s with no internet.. it took drake more than 10 years with the help of internet. The Beatles>Ass juice. — Jesus DeCambray (@ChuchCambray) June 25, 2019

Drake's first ever top 10 hit was Best I Ever Had in 2009, and since then he's managed to get 34 more top 10s in just under a decade.

He now has a total of 196 Hot 100 entries, the second-best overall after the Glee Cast's 207 entries, and the most among solo artists.

Recently, Drake teased that he's in "album mode" with a series of Instagram photos with that very caption.

There's no word yet on when Drizzy's next album will be released, but it's safe to say the world is waiting on the edge of their seats.