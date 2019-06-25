Music
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Drake beatles

Drake just passed The Beatles for second most top 10 singles in history

Drake never ceases to amaze us. His career seems to be on a never-ending climb, and it just keeps getting better. 

After today's release of the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of June 29, Drake now sits above The Beatles for the second-most top 10 hits.

Previously tied with The Beatles for 34 hits, he now has 35 in the top 10 with his new song Money in the Grave, which sits at number seven this week. 

Madonna still leads with a whopping 38 top 10 hits on the Hot 100, but it wouldn't be surprising if Drake eventually comes for her crown too. 

Drake's first ever top 10 hit was Best I Ever Had in 2009, and since then he's managed to get 34 more top 10s in just under a decade. 

He now has a total of 196 Hot 100 entries, the second-best overall after the Glee Cast's 207 entries, and the most among solo artists. 

Recently, Drake teased that he's in "album mode" with a series of Instagram photos with that very caption.

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

There's no word yet on when Drizzy's next album will be released, but it's safe to say the world is waiting on the edge of their seats. 

Drake

