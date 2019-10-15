Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
elton john toronto

Toronto is getting an Elton John pop-up shop

Though you may not be able to catch Elton John shopping for records or grabbing a burger in Toronto this month, you will be able to buy some exclusive Rocket Man merchandise at a new Toronto pop-up shop.

Soon to be located at 277 Queen St. West — the same space that housed the Ed Sheeran pop-up over the summer — the store is celebrating the performer's three-year-long final world tour, as well as the release of his official autobiography, Me, which hit bookstores today.

The lucky first 100 fans in line for the pop-up's opening will each receive a free copy of Me  — and the first 20 will get signed copies. There will also be daily in-store contests with prizes that include tickets to Elton's concert at the Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 24. 

But fans had better make room in their schedules quickly, because the pop-up will only be around from October 21 to 26.

Photo by Ben Gibson via Elton John Facebook

