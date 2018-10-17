Elton John went for burgers at the Senator in Toronto

Can you feel the love tonight? It seems Elton John can, and his love is for Toronto's own The Senator restaurant.

The famed and beloved British icon was spotted in Toronto this week, and he also posted a photo of himself with husband David Furnish and Senator-manager Allen Gottschalk.

"Every time we come to Toronto, David and I pop into the Senator Diner for the best burger in the world," Elton wrote in the caption.

"Talk about star struck!" reads the restaurant's repost of the same photo.

The restaurant is celebrating this as the second time a celebrity has visited recently, after Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay dropped by earlier this month.