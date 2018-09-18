Elton John just visited a Toronto record shop

Music
Sir Elton freaking John — perhaps the greatest living songwriter and rock pianist on Earth — is in Toronto right now, apparently enjoying the wide selection of vinyl records at Sonic Boom.

The 71-year-old icon bought "a lot of stuff" this morning, according to staff at the independent record store on Spadina Avenue (Canada's largest, by the way.)

Store workers couldn't say what Sir Elton bought, specifically, as that would betray their incredibly famous customer's privacy. He did pick up many vinyl records though, among other things.

The bajillion-time Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner was said to be friendly, cracking jokes with workers and kindly taking the time to pose for a photo with them.

Sonic Boom didn't reveal who he was with, or why he's in town, but it stands to reason that it might have something to do with his husband, Toronto native David Furnish.

He's also set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena next Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his #EltonFarewellTour.

Does John's black and gold Adidas track suit foreshadow a surprise appearance by Drake? Probably not, but you can't blame a girl for (friend)shipping the two.

