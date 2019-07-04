Music
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ed Sheeran pop-up

Ed Sheeran is opening a pop-up shop in Toronto

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Get excited, Sheeran fans. The singer-songwriter is dropping his next album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, on July 12. And he's opening pop-up stores all over the place to celebrate it. 

Yes, that includes in Toronto. 

Located at 277 Queen St. West, it'll be called No. 6 in the 6ix and will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 12 and 13.

At the pop-up, fans will be able to get their hands on exclusive Ed Sheeran merchandise, as well as CD and vinyl copies of his new album. 

There will also be a 180-degree photo booth for all your Instagram needs. 

Lines may be long, so going early is probably a good idea. After all, Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular artists in the world. 

Lead photo by

Ed Sheeran

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto rapper and Drake associate says Kawhi Leonard is signing with the Raptors

Ed Sheeran is opening a pop-up shop in Toronto

Toronto K-pop fans furious over botched concert

Roxodus Music Festival cancellation infuriates ticket holders

Win a Beaches Jazz Festival prize pack

One of Toronto's favourite record stores is closing

Free outdoor concerts are coming to Yonge-Dundas square this summer

Win a music-themed prize pack from Grolsch