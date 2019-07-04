Ed Sheeran is opening a pop-up shop in Toronto

Get excited, Sheeran fans. The singer-songwriter is dropping his next album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, on July 12. And he's opening pop-up stores all over the place to celebrate it.

Yes, that includes in Toronto.

Located at 277 Queen St. West, it'll be called No. 6 in the 6ix and will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 12 and 13.

TORONTO🇨🇦Don't miss @edsheeran's Pop Up Shop! Get access to exclusive merch to celebrate the release of his album No.6 Collaborations Project 🙌🎶#No6InTheSix



WHEN ➡ JULY 12-13TH 10AM - 7PM

WHERE ➡ 277 QUEEN ST WEST, TORONTO



More locations here: https://t.co/fkSonE2IsV pic.twitter.com/qgNFM4aws8 — Warner Music Canada (@WarnerCanada) July 4, 2019

At the pop-up, fans will be able to get their hands on exclusive Ed Sheeran merchandise, as well as CD and vinyl copies of his new album.

There will also be a 180-degree photo booth for all your Instagram needs.

Lines may be long, so going early is probably a good idea. After all, Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular artists in the world.