Music
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
elton john concert toronto

Elton John was spotted waving to fans outside his Toronto pop-up

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fans of music legend Elton John got quite the pleasant surprise today when he showed up in a vehicle and waved at those waiting in line for his pop-up shop

The shop, which opened today, is located at 277 Queen St. West — the same space that housed the Ed Sheeran pop-up over the summer. 

Hoards of fans are currently lined up outside the shop, which opened in celebration of his three-year-long final world tour as well as the release of his official autobiography, Me

The first 100 fans in line for the pop-up's opening each received a free copy of the autobiographythe first 20 of which were signed copies, so it's no wonder so many were willing to brave the chilly fall weather to wait in line.

The shop closes at 8 p.m. today, and it'll only reopen from October 22 to 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Back in September, the artist played two sold-out shows in Toronto and StubHub named them the best-selling fall concerts in Toronto. 

Now he's returning to play one last unforgettable show at Scotiabank Arena on October 24. 

And if the crowds are anything like the ones at his previous concerts or the pop-up shop, get ready to shove, Toronto.

Lead photo by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Elton John was spotted waving to fans outside his Toronto pop-up

Jagmeet Singh is tearing up TikTok with an election rap video

Toronto is getting an Elton John pop-up shop

Metric is throwing Toronto concerts where fans get to choose the setlists

Win an Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera VIP prize package

Kpop fans are upset that boyband SuperM isn't coming to Toronto

R&B singer just took over a phone booth in Toronto to tease her new album

Graffiti Alley in Toronto is transforming into an all night silent disco party