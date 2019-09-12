These are the top selling concerts in Toronto right now

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 43 minutes ago
elton john toronto

The summer concert season may be coming to a close, but there's still a wide array of artists coming to Toronto in the fall. 

Post Malone, The Black Keys and The Chainsmokers are just a few of the big names performing in Toronto within the next few months. 

But despite the many hot new artists bringing their music to Toronto, according to StubHub, the top selling fall act is a classic, beloved, timeless performer.  

Elton John will be in town to play two shows at Scotiabank Arena on September 25 and 26, and they've just been named the best-selling fall concerts in Toronto. 

Though the icon definitely doesn't need helping selling concert tickets, the success of his recently-released biopic Rocketman certainly didn't hurt ticket sales for the upcoming shows. 

According to StubHub, Elton John decisively took the top spot in Toronto as well as in the rest of Canada. 

Here are the top five selling fall acts in Toronto.

  1. Elton John
  2. Fleetwood Mac
  3. Lizzo
  4. Carrie Underwood
  5. Massive Attack

The list clearly represents a wide range of audiences, with different generations and music tastes all making the top five. 

Though Elton John and Fleetwood Mac are both classic acts that got their start in the late 60s, Elton John outsold Fleetwood Mac by 508 per cent. 

And while this may have something to do with Lindsey Buckingham leaving the band, John clearly takes the number-one spot by a landslide

Daniel Caesar is the only Canadian on Toronto’s list sitting at number eight, and both Daniel Caesar and Lizzo were named the list’s most affordable acts.

Some of these shows may already be sold out or reselling for insane prices, so act fast if you intend to see any of the concerts happening in Toronto this fall. 

Lead photo by

Ben Gibson

