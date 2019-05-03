Elton John biopic Rocketman is screening in Toronto this month

Hold Toronto closer, tiny dancer, because the much-anticipated Elton John biopic, Rocketman, is screening this month as part of the city's biggest LGBT film festival.

The superstar's new biopic Rocketman is set to open the Inside Out Film Festival this month and tells the story of Elton John's incredible rise to fame and iconic career.

The film gets its world premiere at Cannes later this month but the Toronto screening will be its first in North America.

There are two screenings of the film in opening night May 23. Tickets go on sale to non-festival passholders on May 7 and also get you access to the opening gala party.

In addition to featuring over 40 films from 32 countries, Inside Out recently revealed that it has teamed with Netflix for a four-year partnership that will showcase the work of Canadian LGBT filmmakers.

The festival runs from May 23 to June 2 and given that John has been known to grab a bite at the Senator and peruse the odd record shop, with any luck, maybe he'll drop by.