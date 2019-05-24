The Toronto Jazz Festival is shutting down streets for 175 free concerts

It's going to feel like New Orleans in Toronto this summer when the TD Toronto Jazz Festival shuts down streets in Yorkville for 10 whole days in June.

Cumberland Avenue will be closed down the entire time, replacing honking BMWs with live programming, meant to evoke a Bourbon Street party feel.

Blues Brother Dan Aykroyd himself will take to the TD Mainstage on Bloor for opening night.

The festival runs from June 21 - 30, and will also include an edition of the ROM's Friday Night Live inspired by Mardi Gras carnivals.

Other venues in the area will be hosting events during the fest as well, including Hemingway's, The InterContinental and the very jazzy Gatsby bar in the historic Windsor Arms.

Opening weekend is sure to be the biggest splash with not only Aykroyd's Friday performance on the Bloor main stage, but also a gospel choir headed by 12-time Grammy award winner Shirley Caesar, performing for the Festival's first ever Gospel Sunday, plus performances by Shad.

Throughout the festival, Toronto will also be visited by legendary voices like Diana Ross, Norah Jones, and countless more.