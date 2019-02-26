Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
diana ross toronto

Diana Ross is coming to Toronto

Diana Ross is officially coming to Toronto this summer. 

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has officially announced that the Queen of Motown will be gracing the Sony Centre on June 24 as part of this year's 10-day jazz extravaganza. 

The appearance will also be the Toronto stop on the iconic, opulent gown-wearing, 75-year-old singer's North American tour, Brand New Day

The last time the 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' singer was in town, she was performing with her daughter Rhonda in 2017 at Casino Rama as part of her In the Name of Love tour. 

Miss Ross is officially coming out, and she wants the world to know her Sony Centre show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $75 to $200. 

Diana Ross

