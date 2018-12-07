Drake and Shawn Mendes nominated for major Grammy awards

A big week for locally-born artists who've hit it big continues this morning with the announcement of 2019's Grammy Award nominees.

Toronto's very own international rap superstar, Drake, got a whopping 7 nods this time around, most of them for his work on Scorpion, the chart-topping double album he released in June.

Drizzy is up for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and twice for both best rap performance and best rap song (but was notably omitted from the category of best rap album.)

The songs "God's Plan" and "Nice for What" are individually nominated, as is Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode", which Drake was featured on.

GTA native Shawn Mendes also had a huge year, which is reflected in his nominations for best pop vocal album and for song of the year ("In My Blood.")

Toronto record producer Boi-1da, who produced such hits this year as Cardi B's "Be Careful" and "God's Plan" (among others), is also nominated for producer of the year, non-classical.

Previous to this, he'd already been nominated for 8 Grammy Awards for his work with Rihanna, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and, of course, Drake.

Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R and Lady Gaga are all well-represented across multiple categories, but only one artist — Lamar — scored as many nominations as Drake did this year.

Here's the full list of nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards, which will be televised live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.

Album of the Year

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B - I Like It

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Drake - God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Drake - God's Plan

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck - Colors

Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Post Malone - Better Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line

Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Pink - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson - My Way

Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal - Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - Be Careful

Drake - Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak - Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do

6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Best Rap Song

Drake - God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Eminem - Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win

Best Rap Album

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha-T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

THE FEVER 333 - Made An America

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Halestorm - Uncomfortable

Best Metal Performance

Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High on Fire - Electric Messiah

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA

St. Vincent - Masseduction

Ghost - Rats

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - M A N I A

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck - Colors

Björk - Utopia

David Byrne - American Utopia

St. Vincent - Masseduction

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton - Long As I Live

The Carters - Summer

Lalah Hathaway - Y O Y

H.E.R. - Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]

PJ Morton - First Began

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Bridges - Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand

Betty LaVette - Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight

MAJOR. - Honest

PJ Morton - How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]

Charlie Wilson - Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai - Boo’d Up

Miguel - Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. - Focus

Toni Braxton - Long As I Live

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters - Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz - Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel - War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello - Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges - Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway - Honestly

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]

Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

Fisher - Losing It

Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Virtual Self - Ghost Voices

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Jon Hopkins - Singularity

Justice - Woman

Sofi Tukker - Treehouse

SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge

Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt - Annihilation

Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape

Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers

Chris Rock - Tamborine

Best Remixed Recording

Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)

Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)

Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)

Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)

HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Call Me by Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049

Michael Giacchino - Coco

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

John Williams - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love

Miguel - Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble - This Is Me

Best Recording Package

Mitski - Be the Cowboy

BTS - Love Yourself: Tear

St. Vincent - Masseduction

The Chairman - The Offering

Foxhole - Well Kept Thing

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded)

The Decemberists - I’ll Be Your Girl

Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings

“Weird” Al Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic

Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - Too Many Bad Habits

Best Album Notes

Various Artists - Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 (James P. Leary)

Charles A. Asbury - 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America’s Iconic Instrument (Richard Martin & Ted Olson)

Sonny Clark Trio - The 1960 Time Sessions (Ben Ratliff)

Various Artists - The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra (David Gilbert)

Bob Dylan - Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Amanda Petrusich)

Various Artists - Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

The Carters - Apes***

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Joyner Lucas - I’m Not Racist

Janelle Monáe - PYNK

Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO

Best Music Film

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzhak

Elvis Presley: The King