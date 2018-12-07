Drake and Shawn Mendes nominated for major Grammy awards
A big week for locally-born artists who've hit it big continues this morning with the announcement of 2019's Grammy Award nominees.
Toronto's very own international rap superstar, Drake, got a whopping 7 nods this time around, most of them for his work on Scorpion, the chart-topping double album he released in June.
Drizzy is up for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and twice for both best rap performance and best rap song (but was notably omitted from the category of best rap album.)
The songs "God's Plan" and "Nice for What" are individually nominated, as is Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode", which Drake was featured on.
GTA native Shawn Mendes also had a huge year, which is reflected in his nominations for best pop vocal album and for song of the year ("In My Blood.")
Toronto record producer Boi-1da, who produced such hits this year as Cardi B's "Be Careful" and "God's Plan" (among others), is also nominated for producer of the year, non-classical.
Previous to this, he'd already been nominated for 8 Grammy Awards for his work with Rihanna, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and, of course, Drake.
Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R and Lady Gaga are all well-represented across multiple categories, but only one artist — Lamar — scored as many nominations as Drake did this year.
Here's the full list of nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards, which will be televised live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Cardi B - I Like It
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Drake - God's Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Drake - God's Plan
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Beck - Colors
Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone - Better Now
Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Pink - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson - My Way
Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Cardi B - Be Careful
Drake - Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak - Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Drake - God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Eminem - Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha-T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
THE FEVER 333 - Made An America
Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven - Honeycomb
High on Fire - Electric Messiah
Trivium - Betrayer
Underoath - On My Teeth
Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Ghost - Rats
Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - M A N I A
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires
Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck - Colors
Björk - Utopia
David Byrne - American Utopia
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
The Carters - Summer
Lalah Hathaway - Y O Y
H.E.R. - Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]
PJ Morton - First Began
Leon Bridges - Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand
Betty LaVette - Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight
MAJOR. - Honest
PJ Morton - How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]
Charlie Wilson - Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]
Ella Mai - Boo’d Up
Miguel - Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. - Focus
Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
The Carters - Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz - Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel - War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello - Ventriloquism
Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]
Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
Fisher - Losing It
Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
Virtual Self - Ghost Voices
Jon Hopkins - Singularity
Justice - Woman
Sofi Tukker - Treehouse
SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge
Patton Oswalt - Annihilation
Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape
Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock - Tamborine
Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)
Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)
Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)
Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)
HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)
Call Me by Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049
Michael Giacchino - Coco
Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
John Williams - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love
Miguel - Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble - This Is Me
Mitski - Be the Cowboy
BTS - Love Yourself: Tear
St. Vincent - Masseduction
The Chairman - The Offering
Foxhole - Well Kept Thing
Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded)
The Decemberists - I’ll Be Your Girl
Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings
“Weird” Al Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic
Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - Too Many Bad Habits
Various Artists - Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 (James P. Leary)
Charles A. Asbury - 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America’s Iconic Instrument (Richard Martin & Ted Olson)
Sonny Clark Trio - The 1960 Time Sessions (Ben Ratliff)
Various Artists - The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra (David Gilbert)
Bob Dylan - Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Amanda Petrusich)
Various Artists - Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
The Carters - Apes***
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Joyner Lucas - I’m Not Racist
Janelle Monáe - PYNK
Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
Elvis Presley: The King
Join the conversation Load comments