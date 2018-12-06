Scarborough’s Stephan James scores Golden Globe nomination
Two Toronto-born talents will be taking the stage at 2019's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles... if they win what they've been nominated for, that is.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the full list of nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes this morning, exactly one month ahead of the televised awards show on January 6.
Scarborough-born TV actor and fast-rising film star Stephan James was nominated in the category of Best Actor, TV Series, Drama, for his role in Amazon's psychological thriller Homecoming, which also stars Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale.
The 24-year-old performer had previously won a Canadian Screen Award for his starring role in the 2016 Jesse Owens biopic Race, and got tongues wagging at TIFF earlier this year with his turn in Barry Jenkins' critically-acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk.
He was also on Degrassi at one point, which is cooler than any number of award nominations—even 35 of them for Grammys.
Comedic superstar Jim Carrey, who is from Toronto, also landed a best actor nomination for his comedic Amazon series Kidding.
Fellow Ontarian Sandra Oh is both nominated for and hosting this year's Golden Globes ceremony in January, which is neat, and Elizabeth Moss has been nominated in the category of best actress for her work in The Handmaid's Tale, much of which was filmed here in Toronto.
Here's the full list of nominations for 2019's Golden Globe Awards, if you are keen:
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
