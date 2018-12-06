Scarborough’s Stephan James scores Golden Globe nomination

Two Toronto-born talents will be taking the stage at 2019's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles... if they win what they've been nominated for, that is.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the full list of nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes this morning, exactly one month ahead of the televised awards show on January 6.

Scarborough-born TV actor and fast-rising film star Stephan James was nominated in the category of Best Actor, TV Series, Drama, for his role in Amazon's psychological thriller Homecoming, which also stars Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale.

The 24-year-old performer had previously won a Canadian Screen Award for his starring role in the 2016 Jesse Owens biopic Race, and got tongues wagging at TIFF earlier this year with his turn in Barry Jenkins' critically-acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk.

He was also on Degrassi at one point, which is cooler than any number of award nominations—even 35 of them for Grammys.

Comedic superstar Jim Carrey, who is from Toronto, also landed a best actor nomination for his comedic Amazon series Kidding.

Fellow Ontarian Sandra Oh is both nominated for and hosting this year's Golden Globes ceremony in January, which is neat, and Elizabeth Moss has been nominated in the category of best actress for her work in The Handmaid's Tale, much of which was filmed here in Toronto.

Here's the full list of nominations for 2019's Golden Globe Awards, if you are keen:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actress, TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Original Song

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Best Score, Motion Picture

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best TV Series, Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Actress, TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor, TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best TV Series, Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Actor, TV Series, Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actor, TV series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress, TV series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale