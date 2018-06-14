Drake's new video is a full on Degrassi reunion

The moment we've all been waiting for since Wheelchair Jimmy from Degrassi up and released a song with Lil' Wayne is here.

Teen actor Aubrey Graham is coming full circle this week. He's come back home to the TV show that started it all, after rising to the peak of international superstardom as an award-winning rapper, songwriter, designer and business mogul who, at present time, is the most-famous Torontonian (if not Canadian) in existence.

I am talking, of course, about Drake's music video for the song I'm Upset — and the fact that it's better than anything you could ever have imagined.

Released on Wednesday night, the Karena Evans-directed video is essentially a six-and-a-half-minute-long Degrassi High School reunion.

It has Spinner. It has Paige. It has Marco. It has Craig. It has Emma. It has Liberty. It has freaking Snake Principal Simpson.

I REALLY NEEDED THIS I DIDN’T KNOW HOW MUCH I NEEDED IT UNTIL DRAKE GAVE IT TO US.💙💛💙💛#Degrassi pic.twitter.com/s8YFD79iCh — 𝕵𝖆𝖘𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖊🥀 (@SeIenaskru) June 14, 2018

It has all of the B-characters you've probably become used to seeing around town, only as their 2007 TV selves with Jimmy Brooks in the mix. Jay and Silent Bob even make a cameo, as does Degrassi's other breakout superstar Nina Dobrev.

From Drake waking up on a bed in the middle of the ACC to school-shooter Rick being chased down by the OVO crew, the video delivers a steady stream of thrills to viewers — particularly those in Toronto who grew up alongside the cast of Degrassi, both on-screen and off.

OVO chasing the school shooter that paralyzed Drake on Degrassi pic.twitter.com/yjuo8mXZn1 — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) June 14, 2018

I KNOW.

Watch it for yourself right here, but don't be surprised if tears start streaming down your face halfway through.

Today is a beautiful day, my friends — except for Rick. That'll teach him to shoot and paralyze Jimmy Brooks back in 2004! Ha!