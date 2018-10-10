Toronto's newest night market is from YouTube and is totally free

Night markets of any kind are always fun, and a new one is set to shine a light on Toronto music and culture.

The YouTube Music Night Market is taking over a parking lot on King West for two nights of music, food and drinks that's free to attend and open to everyone.

The event is centred around the live music experience, something kind of ironic since it's sponsored by an Internet company.

But that's the point. YouTube wants folks to go beyond streaming online and come together in celebration of local culture and really feel the vibe, you know?

Included is a performance by Brampton-born, OVO-branded Roy Wood$, which is kind of amazing since the last time he performed a concert series back in May, both shows sold out pretty quick.

A ton of other DJs and artists will be on hand for a night of tunes and visuals, while Maker Pizza, Grape Witches, Burdock Brewery and Short & Sweet Bakeshop are serving up the goods.

And since it is a market, Siberia Vintage will be there in case you're on the hunt for some fresh looks.

It's all going down on October 19 and 20. It's free to get in, but you'll need to download the YouTube Music app and show it upon entry.