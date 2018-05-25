Massey Hall plans big farewell celebration before it closes

The legendary Massey Hall will soon be closing its doors in downtown Toronto until 2020 as part of a massive revitalization project.

This means, as of July 2, you won't be able to catch concerts, comedy shows, or anything at all inside the 124-year-old building — one of the finest of its kind in this city, depending on who you ask — for at least two years.

Why not make your last pre-hiatus visit a real banger?

Massey Hall is hosting a party, of sorts, for the former venue at 178 Victoria Street on June 14.

"On the occasion of Massey Hall's 124th anniversary as we gather several Massey Hall alumni for an historic night of music," reads a Facebook description for the event.

"Performing double duty as both featured performers and the house band, Whitehorse will lead an all-star lineup including Jim Cuddy, Sarah Harmer, Sam Roberts and Buffy Sainte-Marie, with more to be announced."

Coolest of all? Tickets to the event are all priced at $18.94, "to honour the year that Massey Hall was gifted to the citizens of Toronto."

Awww.