12 must-see concerts in Toronto this January

Kick off the year with the next installment of this reliably great art/music winter party. It moves to the Gladstone with an eclectic mix of hip hop, dream pop, hardcore and experimental indie, as always accompanied by lots of visual art displays.
Dan Burke has a knack for uncovering talent with this annual concert series: past alumni include Lido Pimienta and Dilly Dally. It expands this year to multiple cities, but catch T.O's kickoff with rising locals The Nude Dogs, Thrifty Kids and more.
Afie Jurvanen is back to making mellow jams under the Bahamas moniker this month with Earthtones. The record’s release party is an intimate show at Massey, where the audience will get to stand on stage with him instead of filling the regular seats.
This Denver-based couple wrote their most recent effort during an extended yacht trip along the west coast, so hopefully their sweet-sounding pop offers a temporary escape to that sunny, warm headspace when they stop by for a night.
Though he sat out the last New Pornographers album, rest assured that Vancouver’s preeminent indie weirdo is back with his own new music, which he’s described as “cold and stark” (a.k.a. seasonally appropriate).
This Detroit singer-songwriter is likely not on your radar yet, but for fans of Lorde, Halsey and the like, she should be. Be one of the first to check out her intense indie-pop stylings when she visits the ‘Shoe.
Top turntablist Skratch Bastid always hosts fun events, and this unique outing promises to be no different. The one-night-only show is in collaboration with DJ Jazzy Jeff - yes, he of Fresh Prince fame - to hype the crowd at Koerner Hall.