toronto concerts january 2018

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this January

Must-see concerts in Toronto this January may almost make it worth the effort to chip the ice off your front door and venture out into the frozen abyss. Here’s what’s on tap.

  • Music
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Long Winter
      January 5
      Long Winter
      Kick off the year with the next installment of this reliably great art/music winter party. It moves to the Gladstone with an eclectic mix of hip hop, dream pop, hardcore and experimental indie, as always accompanied by lots of visual art displays.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • The Killers
      January 5
      The Killers
      Embracing ostentatiousness to an almost goofy degree with their latest album, the pride and joy of Las Vegas bring their big glam rock show to the ACC.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Exclaim! Class of 2018
      January 13
      Exclaim! Class of 2018
      Dan Burke has a knack for uncovering talent with this annual concert series: past alumni include Lido Pimienta and Dilly Dally. It expands this year to multiple cities, but catch T.O's kickoff with rising locals The Nude Dogs, Thrifty Kids and more.
      Horseshoe Tavern
    • Lana Del Rey
      January 15
      Lana Del Rey
      Your fave hot mess got back in peak brooding form with last year’s Lust for Life, and her tour for it brings her back here with Columbian R&B singer Kali Uchis as the opener.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Bahamas
      January 18
      Bahamas
      Afie Jurvanen is back to making mellow jams under the Bahamas moniker this month with Earthtones. The record’s release party is an intimate show at Massey, where the audience will get to stand on stage with him instead of filling the regular seats.
      Massey Hall
    • Tennis
      January 18
      Tennis
      This Denver-based couple wrote their most recent effort during an extended yacht trip along the west coast, so hopefully their sweet-sounding pop offers a temporary escape to that sunny, warm headspace when they stop by for a night.
      Mod Club Theatre
    • A Tribe Called Red
      January 19
      A Tribe Called Red
      Despite being down a founding member as of last fall, the Indigenous DJ collective show no signs of slowing down and are set to play multiple shows at the Danforth this month.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Shakira
      January 20
      Shakira
      The world famous hip communicator was recently sidelined with vocal-cord damage, but has luckily recovered and will resume her El Dorado World Tour in 2018, including this sole Canadian date.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Destroyer
      January 22
      Destroyer
      Though he sat out the last New Pornographers album, rest assured that Vancouver’s preeminent indie weirdo is back with his own new music, which he’s described as “cold and stark” (a.k.a. seasonally appropriate).
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • Flint Eastwood
      January 25
      Flint Eastwood
      This Detroit singer-songwriter is likely not on your radar yet, but for fans of Lorde, Halsey and the like, she should be. Be one of the first to check out her intense indie-pop stylings when she visits the ‘Shoe.
      Horseshoe Tavern
    • DJ Jazzy Jeff & Skratch Bastid
      January 27
      DJ Jazzy Jeff & Skratch Bastid
      Top turntablist Skratch Bastid always hosts fun events, and this unique outing promises to be no different. The one-night-only show is in collaboration with DJ Jazzy Jeff - yes, he of Fresh Prince fame - to hype the crowd at Koerner Hall.
      Koerner Hall
    • Sleigh Bells
      January 28
      Sleigh Bells
      Blow out your eardrums at month's end when the noisy duo return to celebrate their new mini album, Kid Kruschev, over two nights.
      Jimmy's Coffee (Kensington Market)
