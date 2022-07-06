Eugene Levy is now a grandpa and has something major in common with new grandson

Ontario has nothing but love for the hometown heroes in the Levy family, cheering the Schitt's Creek stars on as they get nominated for awards, host Saturday Night Live and star in Super Bowl commercials, among other things.

Sarah Levy, who plays Twyla on the hit show, famously got married last year, with brother Dan taking to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes sibling affection that had fans "aww"-ing their hearts out.

Now, we have yet another reason to shed happy tears for the Levys: the recent addition of a baby, which is patriarch Eugene Levy's first grandchild.

The star's daughter decided to comemmorate her dad in the loveliest way.

"He decided to make an early entrance," the youngest Levy wrote over a close-up photo of her new son's chubby little feet on Instagram on Tuesday. "But we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world."

That's right — James's middle name is in honour of his grandfather, which people are already finding to be the cutest darned thing.

Thousands of followers, celebs among them, have poured their congratulations on the post, many of them noting the baby's middle name.

There are also some hilarious Schitt's Creek references in the comments, too.

"With Grandpa's middle name! Congratulations!" one person said.

"Congratulations — on the birth of your bebè!," another wrote, a reference to Catherine O'Hara's character in the show.

It's clear that everyone is obsessed with the lifetime homage Sarah has just given her star of a dad, and is wishing the family the absolute best with their new arrival.