Eugene Levy from Schitt's Creek stars in new Super Bowl commercial

Hometown hero and Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy is now lending his acting talents to a new Super Bowl commercial for Nissan.

Schitt's Creek co-star Catherine O'Hara is also in the minute-long ad, along with Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista, who Levy drives by as the commercial progresses.

Nissan's new Z and Ariya models can be seen in the advertisement.

"Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver" starring Eugene Levy with Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and David Bautista and special appearance by Catherine O’Hara 💛 #NissanUSA #ThrillDriver _ pic.twitter.com/Ky7XnBuwZd — Lee 🏳️‍🌈✌🏻💗💜💙 (@LeonieWoolf) February 3, 2022

Levy starts off the ad on a film set with his usual straight-laced look, and as he keeps driving he starts to look more and more like a cool action star with long hair, tattoos and edgy clothes.

"Coffee's enough excitement for me," he says at first to Brie Larson, who tosses him a set of keys.

Eugene Levy looks so young in his new movie pic.twitter.com/ReRmBovGs4 — ZaSu's Arm Pitts (@AGuyNamedTy) February 3, 2022

Catherine O'Hara appears surprised to see Levy in the car as he drives past her wearing sunglasses.

"Is that..." Danai Gurira asks as Levy drives by her and Bautista seated at a cafe patio.

"Eugene Levy?" Bautista says.

The ad turns into an action movie, complete with stunts and explosions. It then comes full circle as we see Eugene Levy and Brie Larson at a premiere, and Larson takes a set of car keys from Levy.

There's a reason the commercial is so flawlessly cinematic: director Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya and Cruella is behind it.

The crew you need for a drive you’ll never forget. Eugene Levy stars in our Big Game commercial #ThrillDriver with @DaveBautista and @DanaiGurira. pic.twitter.com/JmO2ZelrLf — Nissan (@NissanUSA) January 28, 2022

There's another version of the commercial that's made to look like an actual movie trailer for the fake action film in the Nissan ad, Thrill Driver.

There's also supposed to be a Snapchat lens based off the ad that makes a Nissan Z pop up on screen, and there's apparently even an action figure based off Eugene Levy's character from the movie. Thrill Driver posters are also appearing leading up to the Super Bowl.