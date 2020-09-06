Where to watch movies outdoors during TIFF 2020 and what to see

As part of TIFF 2020's unique circumstances during this very odd times, there are some additional drive-in and outdoor venues where you can take in premieres, galas and classics alike with social distancing respected at all times.

Here's a look at three of the unique locations where you can check out some of the best of the fest. Tickets are already on sale.

One of the more unique venues is this setup on the West Island. Here you'll be treated to a big screen experience under the stars from your own private 8'x8' squared-off pod.

TIFF's layout mandates that each section has a maximum of two patrons per pod, with each pair spaced a minimum of 6 feet between neighbours.

You're encouraged to bring your own blankets and/or pillows to make things even more comfortable during the screening.

Concessions will be made available on the North side of the complex, and upon conclusion of the event everyone will be exiting by row in order to facilitate social distancing.

TIFF is also encouraging people to be wearing masks at all times at the Open air cinema in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Movies to check out here include David Byrnes American Utopia, Lift Like a Girl and Gaza Mon Amour among many others.

Located to the North of the Rebel nightclub on Polson Street, this purpose built facility has been home all summer rain-or-shine- to in-car concerts, corporate events, films and other big screen events. Audio is transmitted to your car radio in stereo at 100.1 FM or 107.5 FM.

Skyline has a 40'x18' screen, flanked with baffles on either side to prevent light-leakage, and can accommodate over 200 vehicles.

There's a modern projector pumping out HD-quality imagery and good sightlines will make this a memorable movie evening among fellow car-cloistered cinephiles.

If you're feeling hungry mid-film you can order concessions via their app and have it delivered mid-film without ever getting out of your car.

Skyline is not to be confused with the execrable ancient screen on the South side of the complex which operates far better as a driving range than a nocturnal outdoor cinema.

Movies to check out here include Bruised, Good Joe Bell and One Night in Miami among others.

The Lakeside opened this summer as a venue for concerts, classic films and other film festivals. Located in the parking lot of the East Commons area on Lake Shore, the venue has an impressively large 60’x32.5’ screen projecting many of the major TIFF selections, from star studded premieres to a 4K presentation of Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket.

The lot allows for hundreds of physically-distanced cars, and you can tune-in to listen at 89.9 FM.

Concessions are ordered via a card that you'll receive when you arrive at the venue. Simply mark up the card and one of their staff will deliver your order right to your car.

During the film masks are not required when you're sitting inside your car at any of the drive in venues listed above, but you are strongly encouraged to wear one if exiting to use washroom facilities.

Aside from Full Metal Jacket, movies to check out here include Nomadland and I Care a Lot among others.

The second drive-in screen at Ontario Place is located at Lot 2, just to the east of Budweiser Stage and directly accross from Hotel X.

Food can be purchased from carts that will be shuttling between the cars during the screening, and you can tune into 95.5 to hear what's taking place on screen.

There's only one movie currently scheduled to take place here and it's Underplayed which will come with a live DJ performance after the show.