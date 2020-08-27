How to get tickets for TIFF 2020

TIFF 2020 is fast approaching, and that means tickets are about to go on sale first to members, and then to the general public.

But because the festival is just slightly different this year (thanks to the global pandemic), purchasing tickets to TIFF 2020 is also a little different than in previous years.

For one thing, all ticket pre-sales are taking place online and over the phone. The TIFF Bell Lightbox box office, on the other hand, will only open on Sept. 8 to facilitate will-call pickups for in-cinema or drive-in screenings.

The first set of tickets is set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, for Leadership Members, followed by Platinum Members on Aug. 29, Gold Members on Aug. 30, Silver Members on Aug. 31 and Bronze Members on Sept. 1.

Film-goers in the Contributors Circle can buy tickets on Sept. 2, Members 365 on Sept. 3, TIFF Insiders on Sept. 4, and the general public on Sept. 5.

Ticket exchanges and transfers also open on Friday, and individual tickets can only be bought in either singles or pairs this year, with a maximum of two tickets per account for each event.

When it comes to cost, there are several different types of screenings happening at TIFF this year and the ticket prices vary accordingly.

Tickets for in-cinema screenings at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, for example, are $19 for regular screenings and $26 for premium film screenings (all films included in the Gala and Special Presentation programmes).

Tickets for digital screenings through the Bell Digital Cinema cost the same, while drive-in screenings at both the Visa Skyline Drive-In at CityView and RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place cost $49 for a car with one to two people, and $69 for a car with three or more.

Open-air cinema screenings, which are taking place at the West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place, cost $38 for a lawn pod for two people.

Prices for all virtual live events have not yet been announced.

Throughout the festival, from Sept. 10 to 19, tickets will be available for purchase on TIFF Account Manager for all in-cinema, drive-in, or virtual live events, and tickets for digital screenings must be purchased directly on Bell Digital Cinema.

All in-person and drive-in screenings have assigned seating this year to enable physical distancing, and festival attendees are asked to arrive no earlier than one hour prior to a screening.

Lineups will take place outdoors, rain or shine, to reduce crowding, so you'd be wise to bring an umbrella in your bag just in case.

For other information on making group bookings, accessibility needs, refunds, transferring tickets to a friend and more, be sure to check TIFF's 2020 FAQ page online.

The entire festival lineup can also be found online, as can the final screening and programming schedule.

It's important to note that TIFF is also taking a number of precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19 throughout the festival, including requiring masks or face coverings at all times in the TIFF Bell Lightbox until patrons are sitting in their assigned in-cinema seats.

TIFF will also provide access to hand sanitizer, encourage physical distancing, wipe down and disinfect surfaces, and conduct regular cleaning in high-traffic areas.

"All in-person events have assigned seating to accommodate social distance spacing," the festival says on the COVID-19 section of its website.

"TIFF continues to work closely with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the Festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and the residents of the entire community."