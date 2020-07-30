Film
Mira Miller
Posted 18 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
tiff 2020

TIFF just revealed the list of movies screening at the 2020 festival

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 18 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto International Film Festival has finally announced the lineup of the 50 feature films set to screen between Sept. 10 and 19, and it's more diverse than ever before.

The lineup features films from all over the world and "will reflect first-rate international cinema, documentaries, and Canadian creativity," according to TIFF co-heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente. 

Among the most notable of the films are Francis Lee's Ammonite, Viggo Mortensen's Falling, Regina King's One Night in Miami, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland and Halle Berry's Bruised

It was also announced earlier this month that the Spike Lee–directed filmed version of the Broadway-acclaimed David Byrne's American Utopia will open the 45th annual festival, while Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy will close it on Sept. 19.

The full film lineup is available online, and it's clear there was a strong focus on the representation of women, Black people, Indigenous people, and People of Colour when making this year's selections.

"TIFF 2020 is a special edition and symbolizes what is possible when collaboration, ingenuity, and passion take centre stage," said Vicente in a statement. 

"It's also a time for us to celebrate and affirm some of the founding values of TIFF, including the power film has to propel us forward as a society and present a diversity of voices. I'm proud and excited to share these films with audiences."

Due to the public health crisis, TIFF announced back in April that the festival would likely include a mix of in-person and virtual screenings and events. 

Now that Toronto is set to enter Stage 3 of reopening, indoor screenings will be capped at 50 people while outdoor events can host up to 100 people, as long as social distancing is practiced. 

TIFF says information on public screening venues and ticket on-sale dates will be announced in early August, and attendees can expect that drive-in programming will also be available. 

The organization says they're working closely with the province, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both filmgoers and residents of the entire community.

"We began this year planning for a 45th Festival much like our previous editions, but along the way we had to rethink just about everything. This year's lineup reflects that tumult," said Bailey in a statement. 

"The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there's a whole crop of exciting new names to discover. We're thankful to every filmmaker and company that joined us on this adventure, and we can't wait to share these brilliant films with our audiences."

Lead photo by

TIFF

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

TIFF just revealed the list of movies screening at the 2020 festival

Cineplex is opening 25 movie theatres in Ontario including many in Toronto

Toronto shopping mall is transforming its parking lot into a drive-in movie theatre

Movie theatres near Toronto have reopened and this is what's different now

Cineplex asks Ontario to loosen restrictions on movie theatre capacity

TIFF announces opening night movie and other details for 2020 festival

Here are all the drive-in movies and events happening in Toronto this summer

Cineplex won't reopen movie theatres in Ontario on Friday as part of Stage 3