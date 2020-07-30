TIFF just revealed the list of movies screening at the 2020 festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has finally announced the lineup of the 50 feature films set to screen between Sept. 10 and 19, and it's more diverse than ever before.

The lineup features films from all over the world and "will reflect first-rate international cinema, documentaries, and Canadian creativity," according to TIFF co-heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente.

50 new films

45 years of TIFF

10 days of cinema, talks, and more



This is a celebration. 🎉 Here is your #TIFF20 lineup... pic.twitter.com/xx3ZHOYc9l — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Among the most notable of the films are Francis Lee's Ammonite, Viggo Mortensen's Falling, Regina King's One Night in Miami, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland and Halle Berry's Bruised.

Narrated by Thomas King, Michelle Latimer's (@NORTHERNGRRL) affecting adaptation of King’s award-winning book INCONVENIENT INDIAN explores the cultural colonization of Indigenous peoples in North America. #TIFF20 https://t.co/cX0KeHVplt pic.twitter.com/uwnnuuYoz9 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

It was also announced earlier this month that the Spike Lee–directed filmed version of the Broadway-acclaimed David Byrne's American Utopia will open the 45th annual festival, while Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy will close it on Sept. 19.

Drawing from newly declassified files, Sam Pollard's resonant MLK/FBI explores the US government’s surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr. #TIFF20 https://t.co/DDwN4Fsypl pic.twitter.com/5G0NAC58ni — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

The full film lineup is available online, and it's clear there was a strong focus on the representation of women, Black people, Indigenous people, and People of Colour when making this year's selections.

Aisling Chin-Yee (@spectraversa) and @ChaseJoynt's NO ORDINARY MAN explores the legacy of 20th century American jazz musician and trans icon Billy Tipton, brought to life by a group of contemporary trans artists. #TIFF20 https://t.co/Ajrm1eZybl pic.twitter.com/3BL2X4mLm1 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

"TIFF 2020 is a special edition and symbolizes what is possible when collaboration, ingenuity, and passion take centre stage," said Vicente in a statement.

"It's also a time for us to celebrate and affirm some of the founding values of TIFF, including the power film has to propel us forward as a society and present a diversity of voices. I'm proud and excited to share these films with audiences."

In Farnoosh Samadi's 180 DEGREE RULE, a teacher from Tehran makes a choice that changes her family's structure and puts her on a painful path to atonement. #TIFF20 https://t.co/S9RLFo770k pic.twitter.com/Q3w4LGvBe7 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Due to the public health crisis, TIFF announced back in April that the festival would likely include a mix of in-person and virtual screenings and events.

Now that Toronto is set to enter Stage 3 of reopening, indoor screenings will be capped at 50 people while outdoor events can host up to 100 people, as long as social distancing is practiced.

TIFF says information on public screening venues and ticket on-sale dates will be announced in early August, and attendees can expect that drive-in programming will also be available.

Welcome to #TIFF20:

🗓️ September 10 to 19

🎥 Physical, socially-distanced screenings for the first five days

💻 Digital film premieres, talks and events for the full 10 days

🎟️ Member and ticket on-sale details to come

👉 https://t.co/MpKr7CryJF pic.twitter.com/sw6Mxya9vy — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) June 24, 2020

The organization says they're working closely with the province, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both filmgoers and residents of the entire community.

"We began this year planning for a 45th Festival much like our previous editions, but along the way we had to rethink just about everything. This year's lineup reflects that tumult," said Bailey in a statement.

"The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there's a whole crop of exciting new names to discover. We're thankful to every filmmaker and company that joined us on this adventure, and we can't wait to share these brilliant films with our audiences."