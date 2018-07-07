The top 10 golf driving ranges in and around Toronto

Driving ranges in Toronto keep golfers in check by offering a way to shake off the winter rust before hitting the actual course. The top ranges have the distance and targets to keep things challenging, and areas to work on your short game by way of pitching and putting.

Here are my picks for the top driving ranges in Toronto.

What it lacks in prestige it makes up for in location. A bountiful 60 mats at this Port Lands range mean wait times are minimal for launching their limited flight balls up to 350 yards. Stick around after to test your short game at their mini putt.

This aptly-named range is a pinch north of the city near the 407 in Thornhill. It's well stocked with mats and grass stalls for hitting dingers up to a spanky 350 yards. Adjacent chipping, pitching and putting greens give your game definition.

Rainy days are no match for the covered mats at this Vaughan driving range, keeping you dry even in a downpour. Tapping out at 300 yards means you'll get to exhaust all your clubs.

Bathurst and 7 is home to Richmond Hill's 18 holes and their stellar driving range stocked with plush Pinnacle Balls. Five target greens are just enough to keep it interesting and there are senior and junior rates Monday to Friday before 11 a.m.

Scenic Andrew's Valley might be a bit of a stretch north in the rolling hills of Aurora, but the location means more bang for your buck with a driving range boasting fairway and bunker targets that resemble an actual course.

Mississauga is home to this massive facility boasting 200 grass hitting stations, 25 mats, a full 18 hole mini putt and pitching and putting greens.

Facing the 407 near the 404 is this spot that's great for indoor winter play, but better in the summer with 60 driving stalls, a putting green and chipping area.

This 34 stall driving range boasts generous room between mats, which means no getting your head knocked in during someone's backswing. Chipping and putting greens are on par too.

Big ballers rejoice, this course once held the ReMax World Long Drive competition tour events and quals, with a jacked up 450 yards for you to swing for the stars.

This west end driving range at Keele Street and Ingram Drive has free gold clinics and barbecues on the weekend. They've got a nine-acre outdoor range with 40 mats, and the range itself is 240 yards — not to mention the 90-car parking lot, perfect for you and 89 friends.