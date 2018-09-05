9 ways to enjoy TIFF for free

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off its 2018 season with star-studded galas, fancy parties and whatever else rich people do. Luckily, you can save your money for when you're famous, because not only are tickets cheaper this year, but there's lots of great free stuff happening too.

Here are some ways to enjoy TIFF for free this year.

See Tom Hanks dance on a giant keyboard

Even if he's not physically present, beloved Hollywood favourite Tom Hanks is here in spirit as two of his classic films—Big and Sleepless in Seattle—will be among a handful of films screening outdoors for free during the festival.

Keep cool at an indoor screening

Maybe you're the indoor type—and not one for too much nostalgia. If so, TIFF is also screening a Mariano Llinás' lengthy, three-part character driven epic La Flor absolutely free of charge.

Take a stroll through Festival Street

Soak up the festivities without much effort at TIFF's annual street festival along King Street. The four-day event includes activities, performances, food trucks, star-spotting and plenty more.

Catch a free concert

What would a festival be without music? TIFF is stacked with musical performances from talented folks like Rich Aucoin, Ryan Langdon, Liam Russell, Kayla Diamond and Theo Tams proving a soundtrack to the festival.

Stake out a spot to watch celebs

Fan zones were made for you, the fan, and offer the perfect vantage point to catch all of the A-listers coming through. If you prefer a less structured stalking experience, luxury hotels like the Hazelton, Shangri-La, Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons and Bisha offer some good celeb sighting spots as well.

Rally for women in film

In the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, emphasis on women in film is more important than ever. The Share Her Journey rally looks to highlight the role women play in the industry and support them in the ongoing fight for equal treatment.

Tour through the historic festival footprint

Sure you've seen King West, but have you really seen King West? Take a tour through the historic, culturally significant and changing neighbourhood. Stops include Roy Thomson Hall, The Princess of Wales theatre and the Hyatt.

Crash a party

Each year, TIFF turns Toronto into party-central. While most are invite-only, there's a few that are open to the public and don't charge cover such as the STIFF 9 celebration of queer film at TIFF and the kickoff party at the Ritz Carlton.

Line up for the People's Choice Award winning movie

Throughout the festival, movie-goers cast their ballot for the People's Choice award, and the winning film is screened for free on the final Sunday of the festival. Details will be released on the closing weekend.