TIFF 2018

A-list stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2018

TIFF just released the names of the stars descending coming to Toronto for this year's film festival. While there's no George Clooney or Jennifer Lawrence it's still a stacked lineup so expect the fan zones to be packed.

Here are some of the A-List stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2018.

  • K.J. Apa
  • Alec Baldwin
  • Javier Bardem
  • Kate Beckinsale
  • Jamie Bell
  • Matt Bomer
  • Steve Carell
  • Dave Chappelle
  • Drake
  • Bradley Cooper
  • Penelope Cruz
  • Viola Davis
  • Jesse Eisenberg
  • Elle Fanning
  • Colin Farrell
  • Lady Gaga
  • Ryan Gosling
  • Jake Gyllenhaal
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • Armie Hammer
  • Salma Hayek
  • Jonah Hill
  • Hugh Jackman
  • Nicole Kidman
  • Jude Law
  • Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Melissa McCarthy
  • Matthew McConaughey
  • Sienna Miller
  • Chloe Grace Moretz
  • Liam Neeson
  • Dev Patel
  • Aaron Paul
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Chris Pine
  • Natalie Portman
  • Julia Roberts
  • Michelle Rodriguez
  • Sam Smith
  • Kristen Stewart
  • Jason Sudeikis
  • Hilary Swank
  • Billy Bob Thornton
  • Jacob Tremblay
  • Gabrielle Union
  • Suki Waterhouse
  • Olivia Wilde

TIFF gets underway on September 6.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

