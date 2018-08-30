TIFF just released the names of the stars descending coming to Toronto for this year's film festival. While there's no George Clooney or Jennifer Lawrence it's still a stacked lineup so expect the fan zones to be packed.

Here are some of the A-List stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2018.

K.J. Apa

Alec Baldwin

Javier Bardem

Kate Beckinsale

Jamie Bell

Matt Bomer

Steve Carell

Dave Chappelle

Drake

Bradley Cooper

Penelope Cruz

Viola Davis

Jesse Eisenberg

Elle Fanning

Colin Farrell

Lady Gaga

Ryan Gosling

Jake Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Armie Hammer

Salma Hayek

Jonah Hill

Hugh Jackman

Nicole Kidman

Jude Law

Jamie Lee Curtis

Melissa McCarthy

Matthew McConaughey

Sienna Miller

Chloe Grace Moretz

Liam Neeson

Dev Patel

Aaron Paul

Joaquin Phoenix

Chris Pine

Natalie Portman

Julia Roberts

Michelle Rodriguez

Sam Smith

Kristen Stewart

Jason Sudeikis

Hilary Swank

Billy Bob Thornton

Jacob Tremblay

Gabrielle Union

Suki Waterhouse

Olivia Wilde

TIFF gets underway on September 6.