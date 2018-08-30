TIFF just released the names of the stars descending coming to Toronto for this year's film festival. While there's no George Clooney or Jennifer Lawrence it's still a stacked lineup so expect the fan zones to be packed.
Here are some of the A-List stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2018.
- K.J. Apa
- Alec Baldwin
- Javier Bardem
- Kate Beckinsale
- Jamie Bell
- Matt Bomer
- Steve Carell
- Dave Chappelle
- Drake
- Bradley Cooper
- Penelope Cruz
- Viola Davis
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Elle Fanning
- Colin Farrell
- Lady Gaga
- Ryan Gosling
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Armie Hammer
- Salma Hayek
- Jonah Hill
- Hugh Jackman
- Nicole Kidman
- Jude Law
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Melissa McCarthy
- Matthew McConaughey
- Sienna Miller
- Chloe Grace Moretz
- Liam Neeson
- Dev Patel
- Aaron Paul
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Chris Pine
- Natalie Portman
- Julia Roberts
- Michelle Rodriguez
- Sam Smith
- Kristen Stewart
- Jason Sudeikis
- Hilary Swank
- Billy Bob Thornton
- Jacob Tremblay
- Gabrielle Union
- Suki Waterhouse
- Olivia Wilde
TIFF gets underway on September 6.