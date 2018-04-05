TIFF offering cheaper ticket prices for this year's film festival

The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival is still a good five months away, but it's never to early to start thinking about tickets if you actually want to score some.

TIFF announced in a press release on Thursday that packages for this year's fest, which runs from September 6 to 16, will go on sale for members on May 23.

The general public will have to wait a bit longer — until June 20 — but the process promises to be easier, more flexible, and cheaper for 2018 than ever before.

"TIFF is adding more convenience for filmgoers by increasing the number of reserved ticket venues from two to four," reads the release. "In 2017, TIFF successfully added reserved seating at Roy Thomson Hall and Princess of Wales Theatre and this year ticket buyers will be able to choose their seats at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres as well."

On top of that, festival organizers are introducing three-tiered ticket prices at all venues with reserved seats.

The first tier of tickets starts at just $18, while premium tickets will go for between $25 and $75.

Film lovers under 25 have it best, though, with the return of TIFF's $10 daytime screening ticket, available Monday through Friday for people 24 years of age and younger.

As always, individual tickets won't be available for purchase until much closer to the festival itself. TIFF Patron Circle Members can start snapping those up in late August. The rest of us can go after what's left on September 3.