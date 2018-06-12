Film
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free outdoor movies toronto

Free outdoor movies in Toronto for summer 2018

Film
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free outdoor movies in Toronto this summer make for a different kind of movie-going experience. Image yourself cuddled-up a blanket with the cool night air on your face, surrounded by fellow city dwellers in search of something that resembles the great outdoors.

This year, the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show has expanded to include Fort York and Parkway Forest Park. And while CityPlace has yet to announce its programming, here's what you can expect at these outdoor screenings happening all over the city. 

Fort York

Our first entry comes at the edge of the summer outdoor movie watching season. Part of the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show's expansion to more parks around the city, the first instalment of the Cinematic Cities series shines a spotlight on both Brooklyn and Toronto.

  • Do the Right Thing - June 17
Trinity Bellwoods Movie Night

This bike and family-friendly favourite is back again for a third year with two screenings inside the Dog Bowl, with a a bike valet service on site.

  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - June 19
  • TBA - July 3

Canine pals are always welcome in Trinity Bellwoods. Photo courtesy of @reinshow.

Movies in St. James Park

One of the more low-key outdoor film screenings is tucked away in St. James Park. There are three happening each month during summer, paired with a delicious picnic dinner.

  • Kissing Jessica Stein - June 21
  • Coco - July 26
  • Breaking Away - August 23
Movies in Liberty Village Park

Liberty Village is set to host one of the biggest superhero movies to date (and Toronto fan favourite), Black Panther, alongside two other films peppered throughout the summer starting between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

  • Black Panther - June 22
  • Grease - July 20
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - August 24
Sorauren Outdoor Movies in the Square

Back again is this neighbourhood favourite running on the fourth Saturday of every month from June through September. Included in this mini-festival is pizzas baked on-site and Sorauren Screen Play — an interactive quiz game.

  • Babe - June 23
  • Charade - July 28
  • Ghostbusters - August 25
  • Moana - September 22
Christie Pits Film Festival

One of the most popular outdoor film festivals looks to bring other cities to Toronto for the summer with the theme of Cinematic Cities, meant to showcase the urban landscape in all its glory, paired alongside works by local filmmakers. 

  • Hairspray - June 24
  • Porch Stories - July 1
  • Casablanca - July 8
  • In the Mood for Love - July 15
  • Ocean's Eleven - July 22
  • Waste Land - July 29
  • Amélie - August 5
  • Before Sunrise - August 12

The Cinematic Cities series looks to explore the urban landscape at parks around Toronto. Photo courtesy of the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show.

City Cinema

This year's festival theme is none other than Rockumentaries, shown in conjunction with the Live at Massey Hall series that will open each film. Screenings happen every Tuesday throughout the summer and are free, with chairs provided.

  • Festival Express - June 26
  • It Might Get Loud - July 3
  • Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man - July 10
  • Standing in the Shadows of Motown - July 17
  • 20 Feet From Stardom - July 31
  • Amy - August 7
  • Shine A Light - August 14
  • What Happened, Miss Simone? - August 21
  • Long Time Running - August 28
Movie Night in the Beaches Village

Spread across Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens Park is this free outdoor film series, specially tailored for family-friendly viewing. Screenings take place each Wednesday at dusk and include free popcorn.

  • Bend It Like Beckham - July 4
  • 50 First Dates - July 11
  • Beauty and the Beast - July 18
  • League of Their Own - July 25
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids - August 1
  • Hidden Figures - August 8
  • Ferdinand - August 15
  • Blades of Glory - August 22
  • Wonder Woman - August 29
Movies in the Common

One of the city's newest parks is playing host to a round of films. Part of the Cinematic Cities series, this spot is screening a handful of flicks each Thursday throughout July.

  • Roman Holiday - July 5
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - July 12
  • Cabaret - July 19
  • Selma - July 26
Cultura Festival

This big arts and culture festival is back with free programming every Thursday night in July, including music, dance and movies beginning at 9 p.m.

Downsview Park Friday Night Lights

You don't have to go very far to feel like you're out of the city at Downsview Park. Family-friendly screenings take place on select Fridays throughout the summer, starting at 9 p.m. on the outdoor football field.

  • Ready Player One - July 6
  • Jumanji - July 27
  • Black Panther - August 10
  • Coco - August 31
  • Avengers: Infinity War - September 7
Aga Khan Park

Away from the bright lights of the city, the Aga Khan Museum is hosting a free movie night as part of their Dancing in the Park summer series that includes food and a PWYC option to check out the museum.

  • La La Land - July 7
Under the Stars in Regent Park

The Regent Park Film Festival returns this summer with a selection of family-friendly films every Wednesday in July and August. Alternative dates are provided in case it rains.

  • Cinderella - July 11
  • The Tale of Princess Kaguya - July 18
  • Birth of a Family - July 25
  • Coco - August 1
  • Bollywood Hollywood - August 8
  • Sister Act - August 15

Under the Stars is part of the Regent Park Film Festival and a neighbourhood favourite. Photo courtesy of the Regent Park Film Festival.

Parkway Forest Park

North York residents are in for a treat as the Cinematic Cities series hits Parkway Forest Park every Thursday night in August, featuring Unarmed Verses, a favourite for last year's Toronto Film Critics Association.

  • Ghostbusters - August 9
  • Unarmed Verses - August 16
  • To Catch a Thief - August 23
  • The Lunchbox - August 30
Sail-In Cinema

Pull up on your yacht or arrive by foot to this floating film festival that returns to Sugar Beach on August 10 and 11. The films haven't been announced yet, but you can vote here what you would like to see. 

Not Free
Open Roof Festival

The festivities are moving to Sterling Road this year and with it comes local music starting at 8 p.m., films at 9 p.m., and food and drinks from Amsterdam Brewery and Toben Food by Design.

Lead photo by

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Free outdoor movies in Toronto for summer 2018

Giant inflatable movie baby is about to take over Toronto

Superhero show Titans currently filming on Toronto's streets

Long shuttered Toronto cinema is finally about to re-open

Here are all the free movies at Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Harvey Weinstein horror movie to be set in Toronto

Win tickets to see this year's most anticipated horror flick

Free outdoor movies in Sorauren Park this summer