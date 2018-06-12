Free outdoor movies in Toronto for summer 2018

Free outdoor movies in Toronto this summer make for a different kind of movie-going experience. Image yourself cuddled-up a blanket with the cool night air on your face, surrounded by fellow city dwellers in search of something that resembles the great outdoors.

This year, the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show has expanded to include Fort York and Parkway Forest Park. And while CityPlace has yet to announce its programming, here's what you can expect at these outdoor screenings happening all over the city.

Our first entry comes at the edge of the summer outdoor movie watching season. Part of the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show's expansion to more parks around the city, the first instalment of the Cinematic Cities series shines a spotlight on both Brooklyn and Toronto.

Do the Right Thing - June 17

This bike and family-friendly favourite is back again for a third year with two screenings inside the Dog Bowl, with a a bike valet service on site.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - June 19

TBA - July 3

One of the more low-key outdoor film screenings is tucked away in St. James Park. There are three happening each month during summer, paired with a delicious picnic dinner.

Kissing Jessica Stein - June 21

Coco - July 26

Breaking Away - August 23

Liberty Village is set to host one of the biggest superhero movies to date (and Toronto fan favourite), Black Panther, alongside two other films peppered throughout the summer starting between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Black Panther - June 22

Grease - July 20

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - August 24

Back again is this neighbourhood favourite running on the fourth Saturday of every month from June through September. Included in this mini-festival is pizzas baked on-site and Sorauren Screen Play — an interactive quiz game.

Babe - June 23

Charade - July 28

Ghostbusters - August 25

Moana - September 22

One of the most popular outdoor film festivals looks to bring other cities to Toronto for the summer with the theme of Cinematic Cities, meant to showcase the urban landscape in all its glory, paired alongside works by local filmmakers.

Hairspray - June 24

Porch Stories - July 1

Casablanca - July 8

In the Mood for Love - July 15

Ocean's Eleven - July 22

Waste Land - July 29

Amélie - August 5

Before Sunrise - August 12

This year's festival theme is none other than Rockumentaries, shown in conjunction with the Live at Massey Hall series that will open each film. Screenings happen every Tuesday throughout the summer and are free, with chairs provided.

Festival Express - June 26

It Might Get Loud - July 3

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man - July 10

Standing in the Shadows of Motown - July 17

20 Feet From Stardom - July 31

Amy - August 7

Shine A Light - August 14

What Happened, Miss Simone? - August 21

Long Time Running - August 28

Spread across Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens Park is this free outdoor film series, specially tailored for family-friendly viewing. Screenings take place each Wednesday at dusk and include free popcorn.

Bend It Like Beckham - July 4

50 First Dates - July 11

Beauty and the Beast - July 18

League of Their Own - July 25

Honey I Shrunk the Kids - August 1

Hidden Figures - August 8

Ferdinand - August 15

Blades of Glory - August 22

Wonder Woman - August 29

One of the city's newest parks is playing host to a round of films. Part of the Cinematic Cities series, this spot is screening a handful of flicks each Thursday throughout July.

Roman Holiday - July 5

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - July 12

Cabaret - July 19

Selma - July 26

This big arts and culture festival is back with free programming every Thursday night in July, including music, dance and movies beginning at 9 p.m.

You don't have to go very far to feel like you're out of the city at Downsview Park. Family-friendly screenings take place on select Fridays throughout the summer, starting at 9 p.m. on the outdoor football field.

Ready Player One - July 6

Jumanji - July 27

Black Panther - August 10

Coco - August 31

Avengers: Infinity War - September 7

Away from the bright lights of the city, the Aga Khan Museum is hosting a free movie night as part of their Dancing in the Park summer series that includes food and a PWYC option to check out the museum.

La La Land - July 7

The Regent Park Film Festival returns this summer with a selection of family-friendly films every Wednesday in July and August. Alternative dates are provided in case it rains.

Cinderella - July 11

The Tale of Princess Kaguya - July 18

Birth of a Family - July 25

Coco - August 1

Bollywood Hollywood - August 8

Sister Act - August 15

North York residents are in for a treat as the Cinematic Cities series hits Parkway Forest Park every Thursday night in August, featuring Unarmed Verses, a favourite for last year's Toronto Film Critics Association.

Ghostbusters - August 9

Unarmed Verses - August 16

To Catch a Thief - August 23

The Lunchbox - August 30

Pull up on your yacht or arrive by foot to this floating film festival that returns to Sugar Beach on August 10 and 11. The films haven't been announced yet, but you can vote here what you would like to see.

Not Free

The festivities are moving to Sterling Road this year and with it comes local music starting at 8 p.m., films at 9 p.m., and food and drinks from Amsterdam Brewery and Toben Food by Design.