Free outdoor movies in Sorauren Park this summer
Free nighttime movies are coming back to Sorauren Park this summer and, if there's anything we know about Toronto, we know that there's a deep love of seeing films in the great outdoors at night in this city.
Movies are scheduled for the fourth Saturday of every month, from June to September.
The lineup has also been announced, plus an extra special and tasty surprise: pizza dinners before the movies! Pizza will come from the new pizza oven in Sorauren Park and will be prepared by Pizzeria Defina.
Also, don't forgot to have your smartphone on hand to play Sorauren Screen Play — an interactive quiz game — for a chance to win prizes.
Here's a list of the films screening in Sorauren Park this summer.
Movie: Babe
Pizza dinner starts at 8:00 p.m., movie starts at 9:30 p.m.
Movie: Charade (1963)
Pizza dinner starts at 7:30 p.m., movie starts at 9:00 p.m.
Movie: Ghostbusters (2016)
Pizza dinner starts at 7:00 p.m., movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
Movie: Moana
Pizza dinner starts at 6:00 p.m., movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Adam Tarini
