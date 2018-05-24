Film
Lisa Cumming
Posted 5 hours ago
free movies toronto

Free outdoor movies in Sorauren Park this summer

Film
Lisa Cumming
Posted 5 hours ago
Free nighttime movies are coming back to Sorauren Park this summer and, if there's anything we know about Toronto, we know that there's a deep love of seeing films in the great outdoors at night in this city.

Movies are scheduled for the fourth Saturday of every month, from June to September.

The lineup has also been announced, plus an extra special and tasty surprise: pizza dinners before the movies! Pizza will come from the new pizza oven in Sorauren Park and will be prepared by Pizzeria Defina.

Also, don't forgot to have your smartphone on hand to play Sorauren Screen Play — an interactive quiz game — for a chance to win prizes.

Here's a list of the films screening in Sorauren Park this summer.

Saturday, June 23

Movie: Babe
Pizza dinner starts at 8:00 p.m., movie starts at 9:30 p.m. 

Saturday, July 28

Movie: Charade (1963)
Pizza dinner starts at 7:30 p.m., movie starts at 9:00 p.m. 

Saturday, August 25

Movie: Ghostbusters (2016)
Pizza dinner starts at 7:00 p.m., movie starts at 8:30 p.m. 

Saturday, September 22

Movie: Moana
Pizza dinner starts at 6:00 p.m., movie starts at 7:30 p.m. 

Lead photo by

Adam Tarini

