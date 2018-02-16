Film
black panther movie toronto

Toronto is absolutely loving the Black Panther movie

Last night Toronto movie goers got their first chance to see Marvel's newest superhero flick Black Panther and so far it seems to be living up to the hype.

While the movie officially comes out today, there were a lucky few who got to catch an advance screening last night at local Cineplex theatres and the consensus is: it's awesome.

The movie started generating serious buzz after New York-based philanthropist Frederick Joseph raised over $400,000 to ensure any children who wished to see the film had the opportunity to do so.

Toronto organizations followed suit and raised tons of money to send local kids to see film.

The storyline is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows T'Challa aka Black Panther as he returns to the kingdom to take claim to the throne as the king of Wakanda.

Several movies goers were excited to be part of the packed theatre experience while others even seized the opportunity to cosplay the popular character for the screening.

The movie has so far generated an impressive 98 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics wrote that it "elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights" and serves as Marvel's source for "some of its most fully realized characters."

The cultural significance of the film alone makes it worth the watch.

Uoftbsa

